Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba - Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 32

Which of the 2 captains will lead their side to victory?

The Bengal Warriors will take on U Mumba in the first match of the final day of the Patna leg on Friday, 9th August at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna at 7:30 PM IST.

Bengal come off a haunting 42-43 loss to the Bengaluru Bulls where they let an easy lead slip out of their hands and found Pawan Sehrawat too hot to handle letting him get away with 29 points, losing the game by a 1-point margin.

U Mumba meanwhile will be well-rested after a week-long break before which they beat the Gujarat Fortune Giants 32-20 thanks to a convincing defensive show and a 4-point raid from defender Surinder Singh who also recorded a High-Five.

With 2 powerful sides hungry for a win taking on each other, a cracker of a contest is guaranteed.

Bengal Warriors

Bengal's defense needs to recover from their horror show against the Bulls.

Key Players: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Rinku Narwal

The Bengal Warriors' defense was just mauled by Pawan Sehrawat but they shouldn't put too much pressure on themselves and must just calm down. U Mumba doesn't possess the same raiding might and the likes of Baldev Singh in the right corner and Rinku Narwal in the left will be the key. Jeeva Kumar and Viraj Vishnu Langde have formed an efficient cover combination and Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh too has contributed to the defensive haul.

Bengal as a raiding unit, though, have been brilliant as all the 3 main raiders in skipper Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K Prapanjan have excelled. Prapanjan, in particular, has had a knack of shining in the Do-or-Die raids which add to his brilliance. They'll be up against a strong U Mumba defense but this raiding unit has it in them to shine.

U Mumba

U Mumba's defense is one of the best in the league.

Key Players: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal

U Mumba's cover combination has dominated the performance of their corners as both Surinder Singh and Young Chang Ko have produced strong performances recently. U Mumba need Sandeep Narwal in the right corner to find his groove once more while skipper Fazel Atrachali in the left corner has done all right. Bengal are a strong raiding side but if any side can stop them, it's U Mumba.

From the raiding point of view, Abhishek Singh has been the main points-scorer while Rohit Baliyan hasn't been consistent enough. Young Arjun Deshwal too has sizzled on occasions but along with Dong Geon Lee and Athul Ms on the bench, U Mumba have been able to score enough raid points to complement their defensive strength and could try to get some more.

Predicted starting 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Abhishek Singh.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Abhishek Singh, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Vice- Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan, Sandeep Narwal, Young Chang Ko, Rinku Narwal, Surinder Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice- Captain: Rinku Narwal.