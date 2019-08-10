Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 36

Can the Bulls get another win under their belt?

The Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Haryana Steelers in match 36 of Vivo PKL 2019 at the Arena by Transstadia, Ahmadabad on Saturday, 10th August at 7:30 PM IST. Both the Bulls and the Steelers come off convincing wins over the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates respectively.

Bengaluru will be relieved to see skipper Rohit Kumar back among the raid points while Pawan Sehrawat continued his clinical run.

Haryana meanwhile banked heavily on the return of Vikash Khandola who didn't disappoint, while the defense led by Dharmaraj Cheralathan were aggressive and with good intent.

As these two in-form sides take on each other, a well-fought contest can be expected.

Team News - Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru absolutely thrashed the Telugu Titans 47-26 and what is more key to them than Pawan Sehrawat's 17-point haul will be Rohit Kumar's 8 raid points. Rohit put in a lot of raids and took the onus on himself after a poor start to the season and if he continues the same way, Bengaluru will become an unstoppable force. Young Mohit Sehrawat has sizzled on occasions and is likely to retain his place.

Predicted Starting 7: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat, and Saurabh Nandal.

Team News - Haryana Steelers

The most notable point of the Steelers' victory over the Pirates was the aggression of the normally passive Dharmaraj Cheralathan in the left corner, and this rubbed on to all the other defenders who were brilliant and are all sure to retain their place.

From the raiding front, Vinay played an able foil to Vikash Khandola who bagged a Super 10 while Naveen saw a rather quiet night and will want to put in more raids in the next match.

Predicted Starting 7: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale, and Parveen.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Pawan Sehrawat is a must-have in any fantasy team while the in-form Mahender Singh should feature on both sides too. Saurabh Nandal and Mohit Sehrawat are cheap starters who can free up budget to get other premium players. Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen and Vikash Khandola will be good captaincy choices while the likes of Vinay, Sunil and Amit Sheoran should be included in the teams as well.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Saurabh Nandal, Vinay, Naveen, Sunil, and Mahender Singh.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Naveen.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Mahender Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Vikas Kale and Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Captain: Vikash Khandola Vice- Captain: Pawan Sehrawat.