Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 41

Gujarat Fortune Giants have never lost a match against Bengal Warriors

Sunil Kumar's Gujarat Fortune Giants have disappointed their fans in the home leg by losing their first matches at Ahmedabad.

In their first match, the Fortune Giants suffered a defeat at the hands of Tamil Thalaivas while on the following night, the Telugu Titans thrashed them to register their first win of the season.

Gujarat Fortune Giants will now take on Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors, a team which is full of top players. The trio of Maninder, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Baldev Singh has made Bengal Warriors a force to reckon with and their third position on the points table reflects their fine form.

Speaking of the history between the two teams, the Fortune Giants and the Kolkata-based franchise have battled thrice of which two games ended in Gujarat's favor whereas the match which took place at the EKA Arena in Season 5 could not produce a winner.

Looking at the current form of the two teams, Bengal Warriors are the favorites to win tonight's game.

Team News - Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gujarat Fortune Giants' young raiders, Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar are in good form but, they need to play with more consistency. Also, Gujarat may bring in Harmanjit Singh in place of GB More as the team's third raider.

The defensive unit of the team will be led by the cousin brothers, Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal who will have the support of the new corner defenders, Ankit and Sumit.

Predicted Starting 7: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and Harmanjit Singh.

Team News - Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors played out a tie against the Telugu Titans in their previous fixture. Iranian all-rounder, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, had emerged as the best raider of the team hence, expect him to be the MVP of the team tonight as well.

He will have the support of skipper Maninder Singh and secondary raider K. Prapanjan in the raiding department, whereas Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal and Viraj Vishnu Landge will back him in the defence.

Predicted Starting 7: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

As mentioned above, Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be the prime pick for this encounter. One needs to choose wisely any two from the quartet of Maninder Singh, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and K. Prapanjan.

Among the defenders, Parvesh Bhainswal, Baldev Singh and Sunil Kumar should be the priority picks, but the team owners need to make some adjustments about the team budget.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Viraj Vishnu Landge, Rinku Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Rohit Gulia, K. Prapanjan, Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh Vice- Captain: Rohit Gulia.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Harmanjit Singh.

Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Vice- Captain: Sachin Tanwar.