Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Telugu Titans - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 37

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 54 // 10 Aug 2019, 21:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Siddharth Desai enable the Titans to add to Gujarat's 3-game losing streak?

After starting their home leg with a loss against the Tamil Thalaivas, hosts Gujarat Fortune Giants will take on the Telugu Titans in the second game of a double-header on Sunday, 11th August at 8:30 PM IST at the Arena by Transstadia, Ahmadabad as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The Telugu Titans, who have failed to register a single win thus far come off a huge 26-47 loss to the Bengaluru Bulls and need this win to stay afloat in this competition.

The Fortune Giants meanwhile are still in the top half of the table despite the 34-28 loss and will want to consolidate their position there with a win over the Titans who are lacking in confidence.

Team News- Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gujarat made an astounding comeback against the Thalaivas, only to give it away to Ajay Thakur, who picked up a Super Raid in the last couple of minutes. Skipper Sunil Kumar was brilliant in the left cover, picking up 6 tackle points while the rest of the defense was pretty paltry.

Sachin Tanwar could pick just 5 raid points but Rohit Gulia did better and put in some crucial raids, earning 9 points to his name. More GB, who was on the bench can come in place of Harmanjit Singh who had a bad night despite being given a chance out of nowhere. Rest of the side is expected to remain the same.

Predicted Starting 7: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and More GB.

Team News- Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans will be happy that Siddharth Desai, who picked up 11 raid points is back in form but otherwise, it was a night completely dominated by the Bulls. Suraj Desai can come in place of Amit Kumar, who didn't make any raiding contributions. Young Armaan did show some of his skills picking up 4 raid points and will be retained in the side.

Vishal Bhardwaj's performance was the lone positive show in the defensive unit which saw him picking up 6 points as Abozar Mighani and C Arun blanked while Farhad Milaghardhan got 1 tackle point. Krushna Madane could come in place of C Arun while Abozar and Farhad really need to up their game.

Predicted Starting 7: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun/ Krushna Madane and Armaan.

Advertisement

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Sachin Tanwar and Siddharth Desai should be a constant in both teams while one of Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani should suffice. The same goes for the Gujarat cover defenders Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. The likes of Ankit will free up budget for more costly picks like Rohit Gulia. Sachin, Siddharth and Rohit will be good captaincy options for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Sachin Tanwar, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Gulia, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sumit.

Captain: Siddharth Desai Vice- Captain: Rohit Gulia.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Sachin Tanwar, Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani, More GB, Armaan, Ankit and Sunil Kumar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar Vice- Captain: Sunil Kumar.