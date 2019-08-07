Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 31

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 25 // 07 Aug 2019, 17:53 IST

Can Pawan Sehrawat star once more or will Siddharth Desai reign supreme?

The Telugu Titans will take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the second Southern Derby of the season as the two sides will look to continue their fierce rivalry at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna on Thursday, 8th August at 7:30 PM IST as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The Bengaluru Bulls come off a thrilling win over the Bengal Warriors thanks to a mammoth 29-point raiding effort from 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat while Saurabh Nandal sizzled with 6 tackle points.

The Telugu Titans, meanwhile almost earned their first win against U.P Yoddha only for a technical point to be awarded against them to make it a 20-20 tie.

With two teams hungry for a win and plenty of quality on offer, this promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Telugu Titans

The Titans were unlucky not to get their first win.

Key Players: Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj

The Telugu Titans did do pretty well from a defensive point of view against U.P and Abozar Mighani in the right corner finally came good with 4 tackle points while his partner, Vishal Bhardwaj in the left corner was quiet. Farhad Milaghardhan in the left cover did well and so did his partner C Arun. This defense will be wary of Pawan's prowess and need to stop them if they want to keep the Bulls under control.

Siddharth Desai did do well in the final raid but hasn't come alive this season and when Suraj Desai too can't see a way through, this raiding unit lacks bite. Rakesh Gowda can replace the under performing Amit Kumar while all the fans will want Siddharth to come out with a strong performance.

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru's defense has looked shaky at times.

Key Players: Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh and Amit Sheoran

While the Bulls must rejoice after their victory over Bengal, they need to address certain fleeting issues in their side. Pawan has got no support from skipper Rohit Kumar and didn't get any from Mohit Sehrawat and the team needs to bring back Sumit Singh who did much better than Mohit.

Defensively, the left side of the defense looked vulnerable and Mahender Singh in the left cover and Amit Sheoran in the left corner need to come good in this match. Saurabh Nandal in the right corner put in a strong performance while Ashish Sangwan can make a return to the side.

Predicted starting 7s

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rakesh Gowda.

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Siddharth Desai, Saurabh Nandal, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan , Amit Sheoran and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pawan Sehrawat, Suraj Desai, Mahender Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Farhad Milaghardhan, C Arun and Abozar Mighani.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Abozar Mighani.