Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 49

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 33 // 18 Aug 2019, 21:53 IST

Can the U Mumba defence contain the raiding might of the Steelers?

U Mumba will take on the Haryana Steelers in the first match of a double-header on Monday, 19th August at 7:30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

The Steelers lost 29-40 to the Telugu Titans on Sunday and will want to turn around their fortunes in this one.

U Mumba meanwhile won 34-30 against the Patna Pirates thanks to a Super Raid from Rohit Baliyan in the buzzer raid after letting a huge lead slip.

Team News: U Mumba

U Mumba who had a 22-9 lead at half-time were reduced to one man when the score-line was 31-30 before the last raid and that was Rohit Baliyan who got 3 points to get his side the win. Rohit got 9 raid points to his name while Athul MS did well with 8 raid points while young Arjun Deshwal got 4 points to his name.

Young Chang Ko and Surinder Singh had a bad day in the cover positions with 9 unsuccessful tackles between them and no tackle point but can be persisted with thanks to the win.

Predicted Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Athul MS/ Abhishek Singh.

Team News: Haryana Steelers

The Steelers' defence was dismal against the Titans allowing Siddharth Desai to run away with 18 raid points tackling him just once. Sunil in the right corner and Dharmaraj Cheralathan managed 1 tackle point each while Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale blanked. Parveen could replace Ravi Kumar in the side.

In the raiding department, Vikash Khandola managed 9 raid points while Vinay and Prashanth Kumar Rai could get only 4 and 3 raid points respectively. Young Naveen shined from the bench yet again picking up 6 raid points and could replace Vinay in the side.

Predicted Starting 7: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay/ Naveen, Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vikas Kale and Parveen

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vikash Khandola, Athul MS, Sandeep Narwal, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Surinder Singh, and Sunil.

Captain: Prashanth Kumar Rai Vice Captain: Vikash Khandola.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Vikash Khandola, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Narwal, Vikas Kale, Fazel Atrachali and Sunil.

Captain: Vikash Khandola Vice Captain: Fazel Atrachali.