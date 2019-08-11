Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 39

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 49 // 11 Aug 2019, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Rohit Kumar extend his fine form to beat the nervous UP Yoddha?

The UP Yoddha take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the second game of a double-header at the Arena by Transstadia, Ahmadabad on on Monday, 12th August at 8:30 pm IST in match 39 of PKL 2019.

UP Yoddha come off a 41-20 thrashing of the Patna Pirates and sit in the 11th spot in the points table and they need this win desperately to restore parity to their position in the table.

The Bulls, meanwhile come off a close 33-30 loss to the Haryana Steelers. Rohit Kumar has finally found his form and scored his first Super 10 of the season while Mahender and the rest of the defense disappointed.

Team News- U.P Yoddha

The UP Yoddha raiders failed to pick up raid points with the substitutes chipping in when required and Shrikant Jadhav could make his way out for someone like Surender Gill in the side. Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat have to step up and gather raid points for the side.

Amit too had a bad night in defense and Narender could make his way back to the side although UP are likely to persist with him. Young Sumit in the left corner did well and he will retain his spot and so will Ashu Singh.

Predicted Starting 7: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

Team News- Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar's 10 raid points were good for the Bulls but the fact that he was their highest tackle points scorer on the night with just 2 to his name shows how poor their defense was. Both the covers blanked while Amit Sheoran picked up 2 points and Saurabh Nandal in the right corner took 1 tackle point. The defense is likely to be given another chance.

On the raiding front, Mohit Sehrawat could make way for Sumit Singh after two lackluster encounters.

Predicted Starting 7: Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, and Saurabh Nandal.

Advertisement

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Pawan Sehrawat is a must-have in this fantasy team and so is Rohit Kumar. Rishank or Monu Goyat should be in the team while players like Mohit Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal can free up budgets. Mahender and Nitesh can be in a team each while options like Sumit could be good. Pawan, Rohit Kumar and Monu Goyat will be the prime captaincy candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Nitesh Kumar, Mohit Sehrawat, Sumit and Mahender Singh.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat Vice- Captain: Nitesh Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Monu Goyat, Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Ashu Singh and Ashish Sangwan.

Captain: Rohit Kumar Vice- Captain: Monu Goyat.