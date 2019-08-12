PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants go down to Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans' defenders put up a positive show against Gujarat

Gujarat Fortune Giants ace defender Parvesh Bhainswal scored yet another high-5 but he didn’t get enough support from his teammates as the home team went down to Telugu Titans in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Sunil Kumar lead Giants lost 24-30 and it was the second consecutive loss in front of the home fans.

Interestingly, this was also the first win for Telugu Titans this season.

Parvesh Bhainswal, with his excellent defending skills, halted Telugu Titans raiders Suraj Desai and Farhad Milaghardan, who tried to create panic during their raids. Giants managed 8 tackle points of which Parvesh contributed 7.

In the last 5 minutes of the match, with six points differentiating the two teams, substitute Gurvinder Singh’s running hand touch point followed by Parvesh Bhainswal’s ankle hold of Suraj Desai kept Gujarat in the hunt. Unfortunately for the Giants, Suraj’s younger brother Siddharth returned to form with 7 raid points and was one of the architects of the Titans’ first win of the season.

It was tough luck for the Giants

In the first half, the raiders kept the home team in the business. Giants’ defense did put across seven unsuccessful tackles, primarily individual mistakes that hurt them. It started from the very first raid when Siddharth Desai got a touch point in the form of Sumit Malik. In the next raid, Suraj got Sumit’s elder brother and Giants captain Sunil.

Giants’ top raiders this season, Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar gave fans some reasons to cheer about. However, in the 6th minute, reduced to two defenders, coach Manpreet Singh sent Gurvinder Singh from the bench, as the substitute. Unfortunately, Titans defense was too good for him. In the next minute, Gujarat conceded first all-out of the match.

The all-out seemed to have had charged up the Giants. Gulia with superb toe touch got Titans all-rounder Farhad to make the score 5-10. And when Parvesh and Sunil got hold of Siddharth Desai, to make 7-10, it seemed the defense had arrived. Gap narrowed down as well. Giants uncharacteristically were guilty of individual mistakes in the defense department, which allowed the Titans to enjoy a 4 point lead – 13-17 at the stroke of half-time.