Giants ready to trap Pirates

When you have a coach in the form of Manpreet Singh, a PKL winner himself, there is no dearth of motivation. Consequently, even after a few losses, Gujarat Fortune Giants’ dressing room is cheerful and the team led by young and dynamic Sunil Kumar is confident of turning tables at the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 7.

The last match Giants played was at home, Eka Arena by TransStadia, a week ago on August 16. Gujarat Fortune Giants return to the mat after a brief interval when they take on former champions Patna Pirates at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai on Friday, August 23.

Under the guidance of coaches Manpreet Singh and Neer Gulia, Gujarat Fortune Giants has been a hardworking unit. Unfortunately, the young team was not able to steady their nerves and have lost the plot in the last few minutes. Going for advance tackle and conceding a point has been a major concern for the management.

“We are letting the nerves take control and are losing matches from winning the position. Moreover, if you look at the scores, you will realize that the matches we lost were closely fought. We haven’t lost the matches by huge margins. Giants have experience and have bounced back in the past. A major focus for the upcoming matches will be not to repeat those silly mistakes,” said Manpreet, while referring to advance tackles, which have cost Giants dearly.

Giants’ coach Manpreet Singh understands the fight is not going to be easy. But the good news for the Giants camp is Pirates are struggling as well. They are not in the best of the forms. They too have won only 3 games in their 8 outings. Also, the match against Giants will be the second match on a trot for Patna. They play Bengal Warriors on August 22.

“It’s true that Patna is not doing well but in kabaddi, one game can change a team’s fortune. The advantage we are going to have over Patna Pirates is that before facing us, they will play Bengal. It will help us to spot their weakness. Pardeep Narwal is going to be the key. If we keep him on the bench, the battle is won. At the same time, we are not discarding other six players and have designed a plan for them as well. I am confident that we will make a comeback,” remarked Manpreet, on the eve of the match at Chennai.