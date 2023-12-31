GUJ vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 31, 2023

Gujarat Giants will take on Bengal Warriors in the 49th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Sunday at 8 pm IST.

Gujarat Giants are coming off a win over Tamil Thalaivas 33-30. Raiders dominated the first half where the score was 16-13; however, Thalaivas bounced back in the second half as both teams scored 17 points. Rakesh Sungroya top-scored with eight raid points and one tackle point while defender Sombir earned four tackle points, including one Super tackle.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors, who have had a poor run in the last five games, lost against Dabang Delhi KC 29-38. Right raider Nitin Kumar was their top performer with nine raid points whereas Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje were the top defenders with four tackle points each.

The Warriors will now seek to break their four-match winless streak in the upcoming game.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder Singh in action (Credits: PKL)

Maninder Singh stands second in the most raid points leaderboard of PKL10 as well as in the PKL history. This season, he has earned 78 raid points from 61 successful raids, including four Super raids. He missed his fifth Super 10 in the last game against Delhi where he scored only six raid points.

Considering his raiding prowess, Maninder stands as the wise choice for the captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs BEN Dream11 teams.

#2 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali in an empty raid against Thalaivas (Credits: PKL)

Fazel Atrachali ranks among the top 10 defenders this season. With 23 tackle points from 21 successful tackles and two Super tackles, he is the top defender for the Giants. He also has one High 5 in his kitty, maintaining an impressive 53% tackle strike rate.

Last game, Fazel executed three successful tackles and will now seek to claim his second High 5 in the upcoming GUJ vs BEN Dream11 match.

#1 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Shubham Shinde (left) in unsuccessful Super tackle (Credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde is the most decorated defender of the Bengal Warriors. He tops the PKL10 most successful tackles leaderboard with 28 successful tackles. He has claimed 29 tackle points and has one Super tackle as well as one High 5 in his account.

Shinde missed his second High 5 by one tackle in the previous game. So, considering his current form, he will be the top choice for the captain or vice-captain of UP vs BLR Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Shubham Shinde Fazel Atrachali 0 votes