GUJ vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 49

Gujarat Giants will cross swords with Bengal Warriors in the 49th game of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on December 31, Sunday.

Gujarat Giants are sitting third in the points tally with five wins and three losses after playing eight games. They have 28 points and are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins. Their most recent win came against Tamil Thalaivas by 33-30.

Giants, under the leadership of Fazel Atrachali, would be brimming with confidence after gaining a better spot in the table. They have Rakesh Sagroya in their raiding department with Fazel leading the defense unit.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors are holding the eighth rank with three wins, as many losses, and two draws after playing eight encounters. They have bagged 22 points and will be eager to find consistency. They have bagged three losses and a tie in the last four encounters.

Though they failed to create a significant impact in their last four games, they have good enough raiders and defenders to turn the tables and take their side to a better spot in the standings with a potential win over Gujarat.

GUJ vs BEN Match Details

Match: GUJ vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 49

Date and Time: December 31, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

GUJ vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh, Ravi Kumar, Balaji D, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (c)

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Harsh Lad

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 49

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is the second-best raider in this campaign with 61 successful raids, just three less than the most successful raider Surender Gill. Maninder is known for his clever skills and exceptional timing with sharp instincts on the mat.

The 33-year-old veteran has amassed 78 raid points from 116 attempts with four super raids and as many super 10s. He has a 53% raid success rate with 9.75 average raid points per game.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

The Iranian national team skipper Fazel Atrachali is having an impressive season with his defense for Gujarat Giants. The 31-year-old defender has accumulated 23 tackle points from 43 attempts and will be eyeing to have a better game in this upcoming clash.

With a 49% tackle success rate, two super tackles, and a High 5, the fearless and world-class Fazel would aim to finish this year on a high.

All-Rounder - Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar is the backup raider for the Bengal Warriors whenever Maninder Singh is off the mat. He has accumulated 55 raid points from 99 attempts at a 38% raid success rate with two super raids and two super 10s. Though he couldn’t create an impact in defense in recent games, he is a more-than-decent vice-captain to try out in your best seven.

GUJ vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Fazel Atrachali

Shubham Shinde

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 49

Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Harsh Lad, Rakesh Sangroya, Shubham Shinde

GUJ vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Gujarat Giants, who are having an impressive season, have bagged only 70 successful tackles so far, the third-fewest among all teams in this campaign. It would be smart of the raiders from the opposition team to try and take advantage of this apparent chink in the Giants' armor.

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Shubham Shinde, Harsh Lad

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Fazel Atrachali I Vice-Captain: Harsh Lad

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Shubham Shinde, Harsh Lad

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Maninder Singh I Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali