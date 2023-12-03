GUJ vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League match – December 3, 2023

Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls are set to lock horns in the fourth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday at 9 pm IST.

The Gujarat Giants enter this match with confidence after their maiden victory over the Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans in the curtain raiser with a scoreline of 38-32. They secured 20 raid points, 10 tackle points and executed two all-outs.

A standout performance came from Sonu Jaglan, who came in as a substitute and achieved a Super 10, along with a super raid yielding five points.

The Bengaluru Bulls had a fantastic run in the league stage of the previous season, securing the third position on the points table with 13 wins, 8 losses and a tie, amassing a total of 74 points.

Their journey in the playoffs saw them eliminate Dabang Delhi in the eliminator, propelling them to the semi-finals.

However, their quest for the title was cut short by the defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, who ended their campaign in the semi-final round.

Bulls armed with players such as Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Saurabh Nandal and Surjeet Singh, who has claimed 348 tackle points in 127 matches, aim to kick off their season positively.

On the other hand, the Giants, buoyed by their recent victory, are determined to secure another win.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Rakesh Sangroya (GUJ) - 14.5 credits

The “Highly-Skilled” Rakesh had a fine performance in the previous season, having secured 131 raid points in 17 matches. His records also included seven Super 10s and three Super raids. He is off to a fine start this season with five touchpoints in the opening game.

Overall, in 40 raids, Rakesh has amassed 278 raid points at a 77.56% not out, including 12 Super 10s and seven Super raids. So, making Rakesh the captain /vice-captain of your GUJ vs BLR Dream11 team would be a wise decision.

#2 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

The “Sultan” Fazel Atrachali has been one of the best defenders in PKL history. Last year, Atrachali had a 50% tackle success rate with 56 points, three high 5s and one Super tackles. He claimed three tackle points in the previous game, including one Super tackle.

Overall, with 427 tackle points averaging 2.9 tackles per match, Atrachali will be one of the top choices for captain /vice-captain of your GUJ vs BLR Dream11 teams.

#1 Bharat (BLR) - 15.0 credits

Bharat had a successful season in the 2022 edition. He finished second in the most raid points leaderboard with 279 raid points in 23 matches. His records included 11 Super raids which is the joint-most and 16 Super 10s.

Overall, Bharat has 411 raid points including 19 Super 10s, 14 Super raids and an average of 8.57 raid points. Bharat is the top contender for the captain /vice-captain of your GUJ vs BLR Dream11 team.