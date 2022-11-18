GUJ vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 86

Gujarat Giants will take on Bengaluru Bulls in a rematch of season six's final later tonight in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The two teams will lock horns in the main event of the Triple Panga at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Bengaluru Bulls are at the helm of the points table right now. They are the only team to have earned more than 50 points in the standings. On the other hand, the Giants have struggled to play with consistency. They have recorded five wins in 13 matches.

Ahead of the clash between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls, here are some Dream11 tips for this contest.

GUJ vs BLR Match Details

The two teams will battle in the final match of Triple Panga at 9.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 86

Date and Time: November 18, 2022; 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants: L L W L L

Bengaluru Bulls: L L W W W

GUJ vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

There are no major injuries in the Gujarat Giants team.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Rakesh, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit, Manuj and Rinku Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

All players of Bengaluru Bulls are available to play.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Khandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 86

Raider - Bharat

Bharat is among the top raid points scorers in PKL 2022. In the previous game against Telugu Titans, he earned 17 points for Bengaluru Bulls.

Defender - Rinku Narwal

Experienced defender Rinku Narwal looked in good touch in Gujarat Giants' last match. He scored four points against Haryana Steelers.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

Neeraj Narwal brought his 'A' game to the table in the match against Telugu Titans. He scored 13 points in that fixture.

GUJ vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Chandran Ranjit

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 86

Player Name Bharat Rakesh Chandran Ranjit Neeraj Narwal Rinku Narwal

GUJ vs BLR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Veteran raider Chandran Ranjit has shown glimpses of returning to form in the last few games. The Gujarat Giants captain scored eight points in the previous match. He could prove to be an 'X-factor' pick tonight.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Kapil and Aman.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya and Bharat.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Rinku Narwal and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit and Bharat.

Captain: Chandran Ranjit | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

Poll : 0 votes