GUJ vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 4

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 4th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Sunday, December 3 at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

The hosts opened their account with a win in the season opener against the Telugu Titans, riding on substitute Sonu Jaglan's flawless raiding effort. He was subbed in during the start of the second half with Gujarat staring at an all-out and put in a five-point raid first up, swinging the game the Giants' favor.

They will be a bit disappointed at their defensive efforts, especially in the first half, and will want to put in a more disciplined performance against the Bulls.

The Bengaluru Bulls are one of the favorites to finish in the Top six this season, and understandably so, since they've made the playoffs in their last four attempts. Led by right corner defender Saurabh Nandal, the Bulls replaced Mahender Singh with a solid left cover in Vishal Lather, also roping in the experienced Surjeet Singh to play in the right cover position.

With Bharat leading the raiding unit and supported by Neeraj Narwal and Vikash Khandola, the Bulls are a settled and quality side which could go the distance in PKL 10. Can they beat the hosts to register a win in their first outing?

GUJ vs BLR Match Details

Match: GUJ vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: December 3, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Saurabh Nandal (C), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Vishal Lather, and Surjeet Singh.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 4

Raider - Bharat

Bharat Hooda was one of the best raiders in PKL 9, and he should lead the Bulls' charge yet again. With 279 raid points in 23 matches, Arjun Deshwal was the only raider with more points than Bharat. A Super 10 is all but guaranteed when he steps in to raid.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Saurabh Nandal was the third-best defender in PKL 9 with 72 tackle points in 24 matches. Now the captain of the Bengaluru Bulls, he'll want to make PKL 10 his best season ever, and he's one of the most reliable and consistent defenders on Dream11 for this edition of PKL.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia

Despite Mohammad Nabibakhsh's three tackle points that helped him to an 89-point haul in the Giants' opening game, Rohit Gulia remains the best all-round pick from Gujarat as well as this fixture.

Ram Mehar Singh certainly trusts him a lot to start him over the likes of Parteek Dahiya and Sonu Jaglan, and if he's named in the starting seven, you'd expect him to quietly do his job as the support raider and walk away with a decent points haul.

GUJ vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Fazel Atrachali

Saurabh Nandal

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 4

Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroya, and Rohit Gulia.

GUJ vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Gujarat Giants have an overabundance of raiders in their roster, and like in the first game, you never really know who's going to walk away with the points. I'd pick only the players who're named in the starting seven, but wouldn't suggest captaining any of them.

On the other hand, Bharat is hands down the lead raider for the Bulls, and he's easily the best captaincy option for this match. Both teams have some really good defensive options, the Bulls, in particular. Head-to-head teams could experiment by picking four defenders, one all-rounder and two raiders.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sombir, Saurabh Nandal, and Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia.

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Bharat. I Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Vishal, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia/Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Rakesh Sangroya and Bharat.

Captain: Saurabh Nandal. | Vice-Captain: Bharat.