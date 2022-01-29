GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 81

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Match 81 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, January 29. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Giants are currently placed 11th in the PKL points table with 28 points to their name from 11 matches. They have three wins and draws each, while their remaining five games have ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC have 43 points from 13 games so far this season. They have seven wins and four draws to their name. Their remaining two matches ended in draws.

Dabang Delhi KC lost their previous Pro Kabaddi encounter against Puneri Paltan by a huge margin. The former side lost the game 25-42 and will be eager to get back to winning ways. A win against the Giants would see them move to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat-based club won their match against Tamil Thalaivas by a couple of points and will look to add more points to their tally on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi, Match 81, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 29, 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal

Dabang Delhi

Vijay, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parvesh Bhainswal, Krishan, Sandeep Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Ashu Malik, Mahendra Rajput.

Captain: Sandeep Narwal | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Krishan, Sandeep Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput.

Captain: Rakesh Narwal | Vice-Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava