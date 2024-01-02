GUJ vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 53

Gujarat Giants will square off against Dabang Delhi KC in the 53rd match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on January 2, Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Fazel Atrachali, Gujarat Giants are having an impressive season, having registered six wins and just three defeats after playing a total of nine encounters. They are coming into this game on the back of a hat-trick victories.

Giants would be brimming with confidence after defeating Bengal Warriors in their most recent encounter by 51-42. Rakesh Sangroya would be leading their raiding department with Fazel Atrachali looking after the defensive unit.

Dabang Delhi KC, led by Ashu Malik, are in the seventh position with four wins, three losses, and one no-result encounter after playing eight games. They bagged three wins in their last five games, carrying a total of 25 points.

They are entering this game after defeating UP Yoddhas quite comprehensively by 35-25. Though they have loopholes in their raiding unit, they would be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum over the dominant Giants outfit.

GUJ vs DEL Match Details

Match: GUJ vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 53

Date and Time: January 2, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

GUJ vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh, Ravi Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit Gulia, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (c)

Dabang Delhi KC

Manjeet, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashu Malik (c), Meetu Sharma, Yogesh, Ashish

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 53

Raider - Rakesh Sangroya

Rakesh Sangroya will be the prime raider for Gujarat Giants and there will be a lot of hopes from him, to take his side to yet another victory. The young raider has bagged 56 raid points from 130 attempts and would be aiming to make it big in this encounter.

Rakesh has 6.22 average raid points per match with two Super 10s with a 38% raid success rate. Moreover, he proved his worth in the defense with six tackle points from nine attempts. He is one of the safe multiplier choices to have in your best seven.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

With Delhi struggling in their raiding department, Fazel Atrachali would be the best defender to watch out for. He has 25 tackle points from 50 attempts with two super tackles and one high 5. He has an impressive 46% tackle success rate. The Iranian defender is undoubtedly the safest captaincy choice to trust in your team.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi KC all-rounder Ashu Malik is having an impressive season with his raiding skills. He has accumulated 65 raid points from 136 attempts at 8.12 average raid points per match. He has amassed two super raids and as many super 10s. Though he couldn’t create an impact with his defense, he can be trusted in your fantasy seven depending on his raiding skills.

GUJ vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Fazel Atrachali

Rakesh Sangroya

Ashu Malik

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 53

Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroya, Ashu Malik, Sombir, Ashish

GUJ vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Dabang Delhi KC are struggling with its raiding department right from the start of the tournament. The lack of impressive raiders is a nightmare for the Delhi outfit and the opposition would love to capitalize on it. It’s wise to have more defenders from the Giants to make the most of this situation

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ashish

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Ashu Malik

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya I Vice-Captain: Sombir

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Yogesh, Ashish

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Fazel Atrachali I Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik