GUJ vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 2, 2024

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) and Haryana Steelers (HAR) will square off in the second Delhi leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on Friday, February 2.

With nine wins in 16 games, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants are currently holding the fifth and sixth positions in the points table, respectively.

Haryana lost their previous game against Bengal Warriors (41-36). Siddharth Desai and Shivam Pathare scored a Super-10 each while Mohit Nandal earned four tackle points.

Gujarat Giants suffered a 32-20 loss against Patna Pirates in the last encounter. Though the Giants led the first half 12-10, the Pirates turned the tables to their side with a 22-8 lead.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Deepak Singh (GUJ) - 13.0 credits

Deepak Singh of Gujarat Giants in action (image via PKL)

Deepak Singh has been in fine form lately. He has secured 22 tackle points in seven games at an impressive average of 3.14. His records also include two High-5s and one Super tackle.With an excellent 62% tackle success rate, Deepak will be a smart choice for the vice-captain of your fantasy teams.

#2 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15.5 credits

Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal with a dash to Rakesh (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya is currently the second-most successful defender of Haryana Steelers. He has secured 48 tackle points from 43 successful tackles in 16 games, With an average of three successful tackles/match, he has four High-5s and five Super tackles in his account.Given his defensive prowess, Jaideep stands as an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain role for your GUJ vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#1 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 15.0 credits

Mohit Nandal with a dash to HS Rakesh (image via PKL)

Mohit Nandal has been leading the Steelers' defense with 50 tackle points from 16 matches. He has earned 18 tackle points in the last four games.Mohit had claimed a High-5 against Gujarat Giants in the reverse fixture.

Considering his recent form and track record against the Giants, Mohit will be an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your GUJ vs HAR Dream11 teams.