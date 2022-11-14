GUJ vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 79

The Gujarat Giants take on the Haryana Steelers in the 79th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi on Monday, November 14, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
The Giants endured a crushing defeat at the hands of the Bengal Warriors in their last outing. Chandran Ranjit's total of nine points was the only positive from a game in which Rakesh and the rest of the side were quiet.
Meanwhile, the Steelers also lost their last game, albeit by a lesser margin. Beaten 40-34 by UP Yoddhas, it was a no-show from Meetu in the raiding department and the lack of support for Jaideep in the defense that cost them the match.
GUJ vs HAR Match Details
The Giants and Steelers will lock horns in the second game of a doubleheader at 08:30 PM IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: GUJ vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 79
Date and Time: November 14, 2022; 8:30 pm IST
Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.
GUJ vs HAR Recent Form Guide
Gujarat Giants Form Guide: L W L L W
Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L L L D W
GUJ vs HAR Probable Playing 7s
Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update
No major injury concerns
Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7
Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dahiya/Sonu, Manuj, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, and Kapil.
Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update
No major injury concerns for the Steelers.
Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7
Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami/Monu Hooda, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.
GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 79
Raider - Manjeet
Manjeet's knack for picking up tackle points along with touch and bonus points makes him a great raiding option when he gets going. With Meetu having an indifferent couple of games, Manjeet has had to take up the bulk of raiding responsibilities and he has done so brilliantly. Expect the flow of points to continue.
Defender - Jaideep Dahiya
Fresh off a six-point haul in the previous match, Jaideep's ownership should be skyrocketing. This isn't the right time to risk it and go against him. I'd bank on him to secure some tackle points once more.
All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya
While he isn't a guaranteed starter, Parteek could easily be the best all-round option from this match if he does. Parteek has slowly grown into the raiding unit of the Giants and has often taken the lead raider's mantle even when Rakesh is on the court.
GUJ vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Manjeet
Rakesh Sangroya
Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 79
GUJ vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022
If Pardeep Dahiya starts for the Gujarat Giants, I'd take a punt on him to be the captain or the vice-captain. He had a superb game before being rested for the last encounter and could prove to be a handy differential.
GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Defenders: Rinku Narwal and Jaideep Dahiya.
All-Rounders: Parteek Dahiya and Amirhossein Bastami
Raiders: Meetu, Rakesh Sangroya, and Manjeet.
Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.| Vice-Captain: Manjeet.
GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Manuj, and Jaideep Dahiya.
All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.
Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sangroya, and Manjeet.
Captain: Manjeet.| Vice-Captain: Jaideep.