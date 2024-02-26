GUJ vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Eliminator 2 - Match 134

The Gujarat Giants (GUJ) and the Haryana Steelers (HAR) face off in the second Eliminator of PKL 10 on Monday, February 26, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Giants finished fourth on the points table with some solid performances towards the end of the group stage, and were largely untroubled throughout the season. Their defense has been good, and while their raiders haven't been consistent enough, one of Parteek Dahiya, Sonu Jaglan, and Rakesh HS have always stepped up at some point.

The Steelers eventually finished fifth on the points table, but had they won their last two group-stage outings, it could've been a third-place finish for them. Despite the disappointment of successive defeats coming into the playoffs, Manpreet Singh's team has had a great campaign so far, with their defense easily one of the best, only behind the Puneri Paltan's.

They'll rely heavily on the defense to keep the Gujarat raiding unit quiet and hope that Vinay and Siddharth Desai do a decent job at the other end.

GUJ vs HAR Match Details

Match: GUJ vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 134

Date and Time: February 26, 2024; 9 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

GUJ vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Rakesh HS, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balaji D.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Shivam Patare/Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler.

GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 128

Raider - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya is easily the best Dream11 raider for this match, and he has picked up form at just the right time for the Giants. He has a great record against opposition left corners, and he'll look to target Mohit Khaler in the Haryana left, who has been their weak link.

Vinay and Siddharth Desai are also decent picks, but Parteek is the only must-have.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

The Gujarat captain will be a crucial figure in this match, and his form toward the business end of the season is a huge encouragement for Ram Mehar Singh's side.

Despite the presence of names like Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal in this category, the calm and assured presence of the Sultan is unmatched, and he's a great Dream11 pick and captaincy option for this match.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

The Haryana co-captain in the right cover position should see plenty of action against the all-right raiding unit of the Giants. He has scored 62 tackle points in 21 matches, which is a remarkable statistic for a cover defender.

He's a must-have and a great captaincy pick. Mohammad Nabibakhsh or Ashish, if he starts, are also handy differential picks in this category.

GUJ vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Fazel Atrachali

Mohit Nandal

Parteek Dahiya

Deepak Singh/Rahul Sethpal

Four Must-Picks for GUJ vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 134

Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Parteek Dahiya, and Mohit Nandal.

GUJ vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This game could be a low-scoring thriller between two well-matched sides. Haryana's defense has been more consistent and certainly edges out Gujarat's, but Parteek Dahiya's form makes the Gujarat raiding unit more of a force than Haryana's, making this a very close contest.

Backing the defense makes more sense in this match, with Mohit Nandal and Fazel Atrachali having good match-ups with the opposition raiders.

GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Mohit Nandal. I Vice-captain: Parteek Dahiya.

GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Singh, Sombir, and Rahul Sethpal.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Vinay and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali. I Vice-captain: Mohit Nandal/Rahul Sethpal.