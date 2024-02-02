GUJ vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 101

The Gujarat Giants (GUJ) and the Haryana Steelers (HAR) clash in Match 101 of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Friday, February 2, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

It's the battle between the fifth and sixth-placed teams on the points table, with a win taking either side up into fourth, displacing the Patna Pirates. The Giants enter this match on the back of a 32-20 defeat to the Pirates, with a poor second-half showing and their inability to register an all-out after reducing the Pirates to three or two defenders costing them.

The Steelers, meanwhile, moved up to 5th after their 41-36 win over the Bengal Warriors, with both Siddharth Desai and Shivam Patare scoring Super 10s on a rare day where their defense wasn't on top.

GUJ vs HAR Match Details

Match: GUJ vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 101

Date and Time: February 2, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroya/Sonu Jaglan, Balaji D.

Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya (C), Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Khaler.

GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 101

Raider - Siddharth Desai

After a long time, Siddharth Desai appears to be in good form, and at just the right time for the Haryana Steelers. The beast of a raider has back-to-back Super 10s to his name, and he could haul big against a Gujarat defense that has been in mixed form.

While Shivam Patare, Vinay, or Parteek Dahiya aren't bad options either, they're no match for an in-form Siddharth Desai.

Defender - Deepak Singh

Deepak Singh is an interesting Dream11 defender because of his sheer impact since coming into the Gujarat team, scoring more than 60% of points by Fazel Atrachali despite playing only around half the matches.

The cover defender has scored 22 tackle points in only 7 matches, and is a great differential pick, even suited for a captaincy punt.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

Mohit Nandal's position is the only one which doesn't have too many contenders. Mohammad Nabibakhsh is the only real replacement for Mohit, and the Haryana co-captain is a much better option on paper.

50 tackle points in 16 matches are outstanding numbers for a cover defender, and he should be the most reliable option from this match.

GUJ vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohit Nandal

Deepak Singh/Parteek Dahiya

Fazel Atrachali/Jaideep Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 101

Mohit Nandal, Deepak Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Parteek Dahiya, and Jaideep Dahiya.

GUJ vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

It's hard to really pinpoint which way this game will go because despite both teams having strong defensive units, they've recently played some high-scoring matches where their raiders have also had to do plenty of work, so this match could be cagey, high-scoring, or anything in between.

There is plenty of variance here due to the variety of options on offer, with the raiding department alone really hard to choose from. Mohit Nandal is the only must-have on paper with every other option interchangeable with some members of their own teams.

Captaining defenders could be a safer bet in this one.

GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Singh, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Mohit Nandal. I Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

GUJ vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Deepak Singh, Rahul Sethpal, and Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal.

Raiders: Shivam Patare, Vinay, and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Deepak Singh. I Vice-Captain: Parteek Dahiya.