GUJ vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 4

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 4 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 23 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Giants finished ninth last season, having won seven and lost 13 games. Their remaining two games ended in a tie. The Panthers, on the other hand, also failed to qualify for the next round last season as they finished seventh in the table. They won nine and lost 11 games, while a couple of matches ended in draws.

Both teams will look to put the previous season behind them and kickstart the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League with a win. With new faces on both sides, they will hope to lift the PKL trophy this season.

The two sides have experienced players in their ranks and look evenly matched on paper. Thus, one can expect a tough contest when the two sides meet on Thursday.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 4th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Sachin Narwal

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Hooda, Ravinder Pahal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Naveen-I, Harshit Yadav.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda; Vice-Captain: Ravinder Pahal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Hooda, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, Sushil Gulia

Captain: Arjun Deshwal; Vice-Captain: Hadi Oshtorak

