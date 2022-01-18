GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 63

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with U Mumba in Match 63 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Giants are currently placed 11th in the PKL standings with 20 points from nine matches. They have five losses to their name so far this season. The Gujarat-based club have won and drawn a couple of games each.

U Mumba, on the other hand, find themselves in eighth place with 28 points from 10 matches. They have won and lost three games each, while their remaining four games ended in draws.

U Mumba have been a better and more consistent side when compared to the Giants and are likely to come out on top in this fixture.

The Mumbai-based club drew their previous encounter against the Bengal Warriors. Both sides scored 32 points each and had to split points at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants succumbed to a defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls. They scored 37 points in the match, while the Bulls scored 46 points and thus won the game by nine points.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Match 63, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh, Pradeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rahul Sethpal

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Parvesh Bhainswal, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroya, Ashish Kumar, Abhishek Singh, K Rathan.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rinku HC, Parvesh Bhainswal, Harendra Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Mahendra Rajput.

Captain: Abhishek Singh | Vice-Captain: Rinku HC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar