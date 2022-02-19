GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 131

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with U Mumba in the 131st match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Saturday, February 19. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Giants are currently placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 62 points from 21 games. They have nine wins and eight losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, while their remaining four games have ended in draws. A win on Saturday against U Mumba will see them move to fourth place.

Meanwhile, U Mumba find themselves in 10th place with 54 points from 21 games. They have been knocked out of the competition and will look to end their campaign on a positive note. The Mumbai-based club have seven wins and nine losses thus far from the eighth edition of the league, along with five draws.

U Mumba will look to play spoilsport by preventing the Giants from making it to the next stage of the competition.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Match 131, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ajinkya Kapre, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, V Ajith Kumar, Ajay Kumar.

Captain: Rinku HC | Vice-Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroya, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, Mahendra Rajput, Shivam Anil.

Captain: Abhishek Singh | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

