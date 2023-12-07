GUJ vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 7, 2023

Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates are set to face off in the 11th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Gujarat Giants are currently at the top of the table, winning all three games. After a close win over Bengaluru Bulls, they defeated U Mumba in the last game with a scoreline of 39-37 in a nail-biting encounter. Sonu registered a crucial super raid in the final moments to claim his third consecutive Super 10 and help the team win.

Patna Pirates had a dream start to their PKL campaign, beating Telugu Titans by a margin of 50-28. The Pirates managed to eliminate the Titans twice in the first half and once in the second. Sachin Tanwar emerged as their top raider with a Super 10, while the all-rounder Ankit secured a High 5.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15 credits

Fazel Atrachali in action (credits: PKL)

Fazel Atrachali showcased an all-round performance in the previous game. He executed three successful tackles, including one Super Tackle. Fazel also claimed a touch point out of three raids he made.

Overall, the Iranian has eight tackle points to his name, including six successful tackles with two Super tackles this year. With a 46 percent tackle success rate, he’ll be a great choice for the vice-captain for your GUJ vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action (credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar was the best raider of Patna Pirates last season. He executed 145 successful raids, accumulating a total of 176 points in 20 games, including four Super raids and eight Super 10s.

Tawar has made a strong start this season, securing a Super 10 in the opening game. He managed to earn 14 touch points from 22 raids, showcasing a commendable 55 percent raid success rate.

#1 Sonu Jaglan (GUJ) - 13.0 credits

Sonu Jaglan in action (credits: PKL)

Sonu Jaglan has been touted as one of the most successful raiders right from the start of the 10th season. His stellar performances in all three games, each resulting in a Super 10, have been particularly impressive.

Sonu has claimed 32 raid points in 22 successful raids. He also executed three super raids, with the most recent one coming in the last game.

Given his outstanding form, Sonu stands as the best choice for the captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs PAT Dream11 teams.