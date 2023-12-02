GUJ vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League match – December 2, 2023

Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans are set to face off in the inaugural match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants had a tough time in the last season, finishing eighth with 59 points in 22 matches. Telugu Titans also had a disastrous campaign last year, managing only two victories out of 22 matches. With 15 points, they finished at the bottom of the points table.

Despite their past woes, Telugu Titans will look to turn things around in the upcoming season. They have roped in the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history, the “High-Flying” Pawan Sehrawat. Sehrawat will be supported by prominent players like Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, and Sandeep Dhull.

The Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have Fazel Atrachali back in their squad. The Iranian will be supported by Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh Sangroya, and Rohit Gulia.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Parteek Dahiya (GUJ) - 14.0 credits

Parteek Dahiya, the Gujarat Giants’ all-rounder, was the most successful raider for them in the last edition. He appeared in 19 matches and earned a total of 183 points, including11 Super 10s and four Super Raids. Parteek has a strike rate of 54 percent against Telugu Titans with 17 raid points in a total of 24 raids.

He is also a part-time defender, which makes him a valuable pick for the vice-captain of your GUJ vs TEL Dream11 team.

#2 Fazel Atrachali (GUJ) - 15.0 credits

Fazel Atrachali, who represented Puneri Paltan in the 2022 edition, finished as their best defender with 56 points in 21 matches. He went for 109 tackles and had a 50 percent success rate, including three high-fives.

In the 2017 edition, Atrachali was part of the Gujarat Giants squad and earned 57 points in 24 games with an impressive 81.82 percent not out.

Looking at the records, the senior defender has the most successful tackles and tackle points in the history of PKL. So, Atrachali would be a wise choice for the captain or vice-captain of your GUJ vs TEL Dream11 team.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 16.0 credits

Pawan Sehrawat suffered a knee injury in the first match of the PKL 9 season against Gujarat Giants. He was then ruled out of the tournament.

Pawan will aim to kickstart the new campaign on a positive note against the same team.

Pawan has made his presence felt in the league and is currently ranked fourth in the list of most Super 10s with 49 to his credit. In terms of raid points, he holds the fifth position, having accumulated 987 points in 105 matches.

Beyond his offensive prowess, Pawan is recognized for his wrist-hold defense and boasts 50 tackle points.

Given his exceptional skills, the "High-Flying" Pawan Sehrawat is undoubtedly a top choice for the captain/vice-captain in your GUJ vs TEL Dream11 fantasy teams.