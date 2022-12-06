GUJ vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 123

The Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Titans will battle it out in the 123rd match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, December 6, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. While the Giants still have a slim chance of making the playoffs, home side Telugu Titans will be playing for pride.

One among three teams tied on 51 points with two games to go, the Giants' low points difference sees them sit in ninth place. While a hat-trick of wins has kept them in the hunt, they will need two more wins and lots to go their way to make the top six.

The Giants edged out U Mumba 38-36 in their previous match courtesy of another solid raiding effort from Parteek Dhaiya and 4 tackle points from Rinku Narwal.

Meanwhile, the Titans have been losing and losing big in their last few matches and were obliterated 52-24 by the Tamil Thalaivas last time out. They will want to buck up and finish the season on a high.

GUJ vs TEL Match Details

The Giants and the Titans will face off in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 123

Date and Time: December 6, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs TEL Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: W W W L L

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L L L L W

GUJ vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Dong Geon Lee, Rakesh Sangroya, Parteek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, and Sourav Gulia.

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ankit, K Hanumanthu, Parvesh Bhainswal, Prince D, Muhammed Shihas/Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Abhishek Singh.

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 123

Raider - Siddharth Desai

The few times the Titans have faced some respite this season has been when Siddharth Desai has delivered. The towering raider will look to finish the season strongly with a couple of Super 10s.

Defender - Rinku Narwal

The main man in the Gujarat defense, Rinku has been in decent form. He looks a dependable pick for some tackle points.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dhaiya is not only the best all-rounder but probably the best Dream11 option heading into this match. He's a mainstay for the Giants and you can expect him to be at the forefront as they look to extend their winning run.

GUJ vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Parteek Dhaiya

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 123

Player Name Siddharth Desai Parteek Dhaiya Arkam Shaikh Rinku Narwal Sourav Gulia

GUJ vs TEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

The Giants are the only side with something to play for in this match, and I'd back them to register a convincing win in this game. I'd fill my team with players from the Gujarat Giants if I were you.

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sourav Gulia and Rinku Narwal.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dhaiya.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai, Rakesh Sangroya, and Abhishek Singh.

Captain: Parteek Dhaiya.| Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sourav Gulia, Rinku Narwal, Parvesh Bhaisnwal, and K Hanumanthu.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dhaiya.

Raiders: Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Parteek Dhaiya.| Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

