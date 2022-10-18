The Gujarat Giants take on the UP Yoddha (GUJ vs UP) in Match 28 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, October 19. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Giants will come into this match after losing 25-18 to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They will be up against a UP Yoddha team which recorded a 44-37 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls in their last game.

In an extremely low-scoring and cagey affair against the Panthers, the Giants' raiders couldn't get them crucial points. This turned out to be the difference between the two sides. Star raider Rakesh could manage to score only two raid points and that's something he'll want to instantly rectify against UP.

Meanwhile, a return to form for Pardeep Narwal coincided with the Yoddhas outscoring the Bulls. Both Pardeep and Surender Gill were in great touch, scoring 14 raid points each, and they'll look to keep that run going.

GUJ vs UP Match Details

The Gujarat Giants and the UP Yoddha will face off in the first game of a doubleheader at 07:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 28.

Date and Time: October 19, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs UP Recent Form Guide

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: L W L D.

UP Yoddha Form Guide: W L L W.

GUJ vs UP Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants Injury News/Team Update

Rinku Narwal remains ruled out for the Giants.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Chandran Ranjit, Rakesh Sungroya, Parteek Dhaiya / Rohit Kumar, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Arkam Shaikh, and Shankar Gadai.

UP Yoddha Injury News/Team Update

No major injury issues for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar.

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 28

Raider - Rakesh Sungroya

Rakesh Sungroya has been the best player for Gujarat this season by some margin. He has 44 raid points to his name and looks set to add to that tally in this match.

Defender - Sourav Gulia

Priced a mere 10.5 credits, Sourav Gulia could be a handy enabler for Dream11 managers. He's Gujarat's highest point-scoring defender and should fetch you a good tally of points.

All-Rounder - Ashu Singh

UP Yoddha right cover Ashu Singh has been one of the defenders of the season, with 13 tackle points in four matches. His Dream11 points tally is also the highest of all players taking part in this match.

GUJ vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Surender Gill has been one of the best raiders of the tournament so far with 47 raid points in four matches. Expect him to get another Super 10 in this game.

Rakesh Sungroya

The consistency and point potential of Rakesh Sungroya make him a solid captaincy option for this game.

5 Must-Picks for GUJ vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 28

Player Name Sourav Gulia Pardeep Narwal Rakesh Sungroya Surender Gill Sumit

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddha Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pardeep Narwal only recently returned to form and this game could be harder for him to score points in. However, with respect to his abilities, Dream11 managers could choose to play it safe by including Pardeep over the likes of Sumit or Sandeep Kandola.

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sumit, Sandeep Kandola and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh.

Raiders: Surender Gill and Rakesh Sungroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sungroya | Vice-Captain: Ashu Singh.

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh.

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, and Rakesh Sungroya.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sungroya.

