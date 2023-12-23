GUJ vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 37

Gujarat Giants will square off against UP Yoddhas in the 37th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday (December 23).

After making a strong start in the league, the Gujarat Giants have now slipped up a little. They have notched up three wins and three losses in six matches. However, they were defeated in their last two matches, including a 29-31 loss to Haryana Steelers in the previous game.

UP Yoddhas are also struggling for consistency in the PKL 2023. They have managed two wins, two losses, and one tie in their fixtures. They lost their last match 24-41 to Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both teams will be eagerly searching for a win in this contest.

GUJ vs UP Match Details

Match: GUJ vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 37

Date and Time: December 23, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

GUJ vs UP Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (C)

UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 37

Raider - Surender Gill

Surender Gill has overshadowed his skipper Pardeep Narwal in the ongoing season. The lanky player is the most successful raider of the PKL 10 with 62 raid points in six matches. He also has registered three Super 10s against his name.

Defender - Sombir

The Gujarat Giants' defender has been in fine form this season, scoring 17 tackle points in six matches. He has a tackle success rate of 42% and has also registered two High 5s already in the PKL 10.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia

The Gujarat Giants' all-rounder has only contributed in the attacking department for his team. Rohit Gulia has scored a total of 28 raid points in six matches, including one super raid. The youngster has played the role of the second raider for the Giants perfectly so far.

GUJ vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surender Gill

Pardeep Narwal

Rakesh

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 37

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Rakesh, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

GUJ vs UP Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The game might turn out to be a contest between UP Yoddhas' attack and Gujarat Giants' defence. Hence, it is advised to pick UP Yoddhas' raiders and Gujarat Giants' defenders.

UP Yoddhas have a strong defence too. They could inflict more all-outs on Gujarat Giants as the latter are struggling in the raiding department.

Picking Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal could fetch plenty of fantasy points as both are quality raiders and can create havoc in Gujarat Giants' defence.

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Pardeep Narwal I Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya

GUJ vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Nitesh Kumar

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Gurdeep

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Surender Gill I Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal