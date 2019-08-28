Gujarat Fortune Giants v Haryana Steelers Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction today: Fantasy Kabaddi tips

Can the Fortune Giants' defence rise to the occasion?

Having finally put an end to their six-match losing streak, the Gujarat Fortune Giants will be keen on collecting yet another win as they square off against the Haryana Steelers in the 62nd fixture as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

The Haryana Steelers themselves have a lot of momentum on their side with four wins from their last five games and could be expected to hand a stiff challenge to the Gujarat Fortune Giants today.

The return of Vikash Kandola to the side has done the Steelers a world of good as the youngster has led the way from the raiding front with 71 points from seven matches while on the defensive scheme of things, Dharmaraj Cheralathan's composure on the mat has rubbed off on his teammates.

For the Fortune Giants, Rohit Gulia has been the star performer with 58 points from 10 matches and will be the key for his side along with the alliance of cover defender Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal.

Gujarat Fortune Giants - Team news

The Gujarat Fortune Giants did well to arrest their losing streak and could be expected to go in with the same combination that won them the game against the Patna Pirates.

Predicted Starting 7: Sunil Kumar (C), Sonu, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pankaj, More GB, Ruturaj Koravi.

Haryana Steelers - Team news

The Steelers have banked on the form of Vikash Kandola for a majority of their points and he stood tall to the task at hand, bringing about points at will with his pace on the mat. No changes are expected from the starting 7 that took to the mat against the Bengal Warriors.

Predicted Starting 7: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Vikash Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: While the Gujarat Fortune Giants' raiding unit has struggled to bring about points, Haryana Steelers' Vikash Kandola, Vinay and Prashanth Rai have been on the top of their game. Kandola, in particular, has been consistent and four Super 10s from seven matches, Kandola is a must-have in this side.

Young Vinay has essayed his role to perfection as a support raider and has 43 points from 10 games, including a nine-point effort against the Warriors and will be a vital component to this side while Prashanth Kumar Rai should bounce back from a lean patch of form and lead the way.

All-rounders: Rohit Gulia has been the standout performer for the Fortune Giants this season with 58 points from 10 games and will yet again be the 'X-factor' for them in this game.

GB More has stamped his worth as a handy all-rounder in the side and has contributed with a couple of important tackles while also picking up raid points in tough situations. With 26 raid points and 13 raid points, More has looked good this season and could be backed to play the role of a secondary raider if Sachin fails to come to the party.

Defenders: Only two defenders have been picked for this game, Fortune Giants' Sunil Kumar and Haryana Steelers' Sunil. The Fortune Giants' skipper has 28 points to his name from 10 matches and although he hasn't had the best of outings this season, his recent form - 11 points from three matches - should guarantee at least a couple of points from this game.

Haryana's right corner Sunil has not cemented his place in the side but has contributed well when handed an opportunity. He has 11 points from the last four games, including a High 5 against the U.P. Yoddha and could be expected to make raiding difficult for the off-colour raiding unit of the Fortune Giants.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikash Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Sunil Kumar, Sunil.

Captain: Vikash Kandola Vice- Captain: Rohit Gulia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikash Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rohit Gulia, More GB, Sunil Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil.

Captain: Vikash Kandola Vice- Captain: More GB.

