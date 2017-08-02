Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Haryana Steelers Match prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Will Haryana defeat Gujarat to get their first win this season?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 02 Aug 2017, 00:38 IST

Gujarat FortuneGiants took a convincing win over Dabang Delhi in their last match

In Match No. 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, two out of the four new entrants will be locking horns against each at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams, Gujarat and Haryana, have had contrasting results from their debut match in the tournament.

The Gujarat Fortune Giants are coming into this encounter on the back of a convincing win against Dabang Delhi by a 6-point margin of 26-20. The team looked well-balanced in the first match wherein the attack led by Sukesh, assisted by Rakesh Narwal and Sachin fetched points while the defence manned by the Iranian recruits, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani also managed to execute effective tackles.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers had a disappointing outing in their first match against U Mumba, but they would have taken heart from the fact that they just lost the match by a narrow margin of one point.

Haryana's corner defenders are probably the best in the world, Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar who will have to replicate their performance from their time at U Mumba to just be able to help the team cross that finish line. In terms of raiders, Haryana is well-equipped with Wazir Singh taking to the mat with cent percent fitness and is in turn helped by the likes of young guns like Surjeet and Vikas.

The match will essentially be a battle where the better defence will emerge victorious, whether it will be the Iranians for the Gujarat Fortune Giants or the Indian World Cup stars, Mohit and Surender for Haryana remains to be seen. One thing, however, is sure, that the raiders will have to prove their mettle when they approach such seasoned defenders on each side of the mat.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Haryana Steelers match prediction

In this defensive battle, the match is likely to go down the wire, with the defensive power houses of both teams eager to showcase their might. However, the Gujarat team will be high on confidence having won their first match just yesterday, a factor that may come into play against the Steelers who will be looking to notch their first win in the tournament.

The Giants with their balanced squad, with the young guns performing, will possibly go the distance in this encounter against the Steelers who will have to put up a tough fight if they are to challenge the opposition.