Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Bengal

How will the Bengal team line-up against the home side?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 17 Aug 2017, 11:54 IST

Match No. 33 of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature the home team Gujarat Fortunegiants clash against the Warriors from Bengal at the Arena in Ahmedabad.

The hosts are on a winning streak of 5 matches and will look to continue in the same manner while the Warriors will be on the hunt for a win post their last loss against the Puneri Paltan.

Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted line-up

Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]

Sukesh has started off leading by example on the mat in the capacity of a skipper with an effective hold over his side's attack.

Fazel Atrachali [Left Corner Defender]

The Iranian is one of the major threats for the Bengal raiders given his strong holds and body blocks.

Sachin [All-rounder]

He shined best in the attack against the Telugu Titans last night and bagged 11 points in total, and will hence be looking to continue from where he left.

Rohit Gulia [Raider]

The young gun may have been silent in the match against the Titans but has the ability to go rampant on the mat as was evident in the match against U Mumba.

Sunil Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Alongside Parvesh Bhainswal, the two form a strong cover combination thus putting up a great defensive show for the team.

Abozar Mighani [Defender]

Mighani has been very impressive in the corner position and has shouldered the responsibility of defence well with Fazel, which makes him an integral part of the seven.

Parvesh Bhainswal [Left Cover Defender]

He may not be very effective with his solo tackles but is very valuable when it comes to partnership and initiating chain tackles and blocks.

Bengal Warriors predicted line-up

Surjeet (C) [Right cover defender]

Surjeet is the key man for the Bengal side not only as the skipper but given his ability to execute mighty body blocks and pushes across the mat which leave the rival raiders hapless.

Ran Singh [All-rounder]

Ran Singh has been quite stellar in the last couple of matches and should look to continue in the same manner with his increased frequency of ankle and back holds.

Jang Kun Lee [Raider]

The Korean import had a dismal outing against the Puneri Paltan and will look to redeem himself with more raid points particularly the running hand touches on the Indian cover players in the Gujarat team.

Maninder Singh [Raider]

Maninder has been in quite some form despite making a comeback after three seasons and is a key cog in the attack machine of the Warriors.

Srikanth Tewthia [All-rounder]

Srikanth is a valuable prospect for the team is the capacity of a corner defender and a third-choice raider for the do-or-die instances.

Rahul Kumar [Defender]

The young gun has not notched up great numbers but has given glimpses of his talent in partnership with Ran Singh and Surjeet for tackles.

Vinod Kumar [All-rounder]

The ability to shine in the defence and attack makes this player extremely valuable for the Bengal squad in order to keep their scoreboard ticking.