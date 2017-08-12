Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Delhi

Probable starting seven from both teams.

The defense will need to come good for Delhi to triumph over Gujarat

The Gujarat Fortunegiants, who are sitting pretty at the top of the Pro Kabaddi table with just one loss from four games, will be eyeing their third win as the table-toppers will face off against Dabang Delhi, who will be coming into the match at the back of a hat-trick of losses.

Sukesh Hegde has led his young team splendidly well and the real success story for the Fortunegiants has been the stellar show of young Sachin, an unknown entity until this season, where he has picked 22 points from four matches. Abozar Mighani has combined well with Atrachali and the trio has more or less camouflaged their skipper's dry run.

Delhi, on the other hand, will hope to rekindle their magic that they produced against Panthers and avenge their defeat to the same side in their earlier encounter this season.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Predicted starting lineup

Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]

Sukesh has captained the side fabulously well but has played under his shadow while raiding, something he will hope to put away against Delhi.

Sachin [Raider]

The youngster has played all four matches and has impressed with 22 points from four games and his contribution in both departments will be vital for the Fortunegiants.

Abozar Mighani [Defender, right corner]

The Iranian has made most of the chances given to him and with 11 points from four matches, his tackles from the cover region will dictate the outcome of the game.

Fazel Athrachali [Defender, left-corner]

Experienced in the Pro Kabaddi League, Fazel has not yet come into his own and if he does strike, he will be a force to reckon with in the left-corner.

Parvesh Bhainswal [Defender, left cover]

In season 5, the all-rounder has played second fiddle in both departments but has gone about his task with precision and his experience will come into play against Delhi.

Rohit Gulia [All-rounder]

Scoring eight points against U-Mumba that led Gujarat to a fine win, Rohit's raiding calibre will come to the fore against Delhi, that boasts of a strong defence unit.

Sunil Kumar[Defender, right cover]

Slyly but effectively, the youngster has managed to make the right cover position his own in the Gujarat setup and he could be given a start yet again against Delhi, with 7 points to his name from 4 games.

Dabang Delhi predicted squad

Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]

The Iranian has been a pale shadow of himself after the opening game against the Panthers and he will need to get back into form for Delhi's own good.

R.Sriram [Raider]

Quick and effective, the young raider has often been thrown to the wolves during the do-or-die raids and he has delivered more often that not, which could see him get a start in this encounter.

Vishnu Viraj Landge [Defender, Left cover]

The left cover defender has not had the best of seasons on his own but has been an able support to the defensive unit that might see him retain his place.

Anand Patil [Raider]

Eleven points from four games does not paint a pretty picture but Anand has produced important points at crucial junctions and his skill will come to the fore against the strong Gujarat defence.

Nilesh Shinde [Right corner defender]

One of the few bright sparks in an otherwise faltering campaign, Nilesh will need to continue his good form against Gujarat to help Delhi register a win.

Bajirao Hodage [Right cover defender]

The defender had a good outing at the Warriors with Shinde but has not managed to replicate the same at Delhi and he will need to be at his best to stop the rampaging Gujarat raiders.

Sunil [Left corner defender]

Guarding the defence on the left-corner, Sunil has found his bearings in the last couple of games and with the Gujarat raiders in form, his combination with Nilesh Shinde will be crucial for Delhi.

