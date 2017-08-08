Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

The teams played out a draw when they clashed against each other, what can we expect this time?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 08 Aug 2017, 10:09 IST

Another humdinger on the cards?

Match number 18 in the Pro Kabaddi League will feature an encounter between the two of the latest entrants into the kabaddi fold, the Gujarat Fortune Giants and the Haryana Steelers.

The last fixture for the teams was against each other back in Hyderabad, and that match went down to the wire, ending in 27-27 tie.

Live commentary: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, 08 August 2017

The USP of the Haryana outfit is the corner combination of Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar who know each other's game and style of play in and out which enables them to form a potent combination. In terms of raiders, their young gun Vikash Khandola has particularly come good for the team, notching up 7 points in the last match and is duly supported by the talented Surjeet Singh in the attack.

As for the Gujarat Fortunegiants, they boast of a defensive unit manned by the mighty Iranians, Abozar Mighani and Fazel Atrachali in the left corner who also finished as the Best Defender in the previous season.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five talking points from Day 9 of PKL 5

The skipper of the side, Sukesh Hegde leads the team in terms of raiding and is assisted by the likes of Mahendra Rajput and Rakesh Narwal. In the last match, the team put in an all-round display with each player contributing to the scoreline, an aspect where the Steelers lacked sheen and the mantle rested on the key performances from a couple or more players.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers match prediction

Having played their last match against each other, both teams would have a better understanding of the strengths and weakness of their rival and will look to cash in the same. With one tie under the belt, both will also look to establish their supremacy on the mat by notching up a win to garner the head-to-head advantage.

If one has to call the match, the advantage would slightly drift towards the Steelers for their raiding department is already on track with Surjeet and Vikash going rampant on match days, the only concern is that Mohit Chhillar should buck up and pick up some key tackle points combining with his partner in crime, Surender Nada. This will enable them to keep the Gujarat attack at bay while their own raiders penetrate through the defence of the rival side.

However, it is not going to be an easy win, which is pretty much evident from the previous encounter between these two teams. Thus, one can also expect another tie if the Fortunegiants put up a strong show.