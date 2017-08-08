Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Haryana

The last match between the two teams ended in a tie.

by Vidhi Shah Preview 08 Aug 2017, 11:35 IST

The Steelers will be looking for their first win of the season.

The 18th match of the Pro Kabaddi League will feature a re-match between the Gujarat Fortunegiant and the Haryana Steelers at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

The two teams clashed earlier in Hyderabad in an exciting battle that ended in 27-27 draw and hence both the teams will be looking to notch up a win this time around.

Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted line-up

Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]

The skipper will have llead from the front and let his attack do the talking on the mat by fetching an increased number of raid points.

Fazel Atrachali [Left Corner Defender]

The Iranian import will have to yet again be on song and showcase his brute strength with respect to body blocks and holds.

Mahendra Rajput [Raider]

He bagged five points in the last match, the most for a Gujarat raider and should thus look to carry on from there.

Rakesh Narwal [Raider]

The young gun needs to prove his worth by assisting the attack and thereby keep the scoreboard ticking.

Sunil Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

He will have to prove his mettle in the defence by executing key tackles and thus keep the rival raiders in check.

Abozar Mighani [Defender]

Mighani will look to combine with his fellow compatriot, Fazel and thus look to put up a formidable wall in the defense.

Parvesh Bhainswal [Left Cover Defender]

The lack of playing experience on his part might prove to be a hindrance but not if he combines well the Iranians and Sunil Kumar on the mat.

Haryana Steelers predicted line-up

Surender Nada (c) [Left Corner Defender]

He bagged a High-5 in the last encounter and in the capacity of a skipper should move ahead in the same manner.

Surjeet Singh [Raider]

Instead of being subbed, Surjeet should get a place in the starting 7 given his ability to get points in quick succession.

Mayur Shivtarkar [All-rounder]

With his ability to shine in the attack as well as the defense, Mayur may prove to be a game changer for the Steelers.

Neeraj Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

He needs to buckle up in the defense and prove his worth by amassing more number of tackle points.

Vikash Khandola [Raider]

The young gun has been a surprise success story for the Steelers and spearheads the attack for the team.

Mohit Chhillar [Right Corner Defender]

Mohit has not been up to the mark so far in the tournament but the defender has the ability to shine and if does so, the rival raiders will be in danger.

Prashant Rai [Raider]

He has to play the role of assisting the attack, particularly on the do-or-die or third raid.

