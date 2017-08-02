Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Haryana

Who will be the 7 players that take to the mat in the all-important match?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 02 Aug 2017, 01:36 IST

Skipper Sukesh Hegde hopes to follow up on the team's rousing performance against Dabang Delhi

The 9th match of the Pro Kabaddi League will see two new teams, Gujarat Fortune Giants taking the battle across to the Haryana Steelers at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Gujarat side led by Sukesh Hegde notched up a win on their debut against Dabang Delhi, with both the attack and defence working well for the side. The Iranian pair of Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani was particularly successful, preventing Meraj Sheykh from amassing even a single point through out the match.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers lost their first match by a very narrow margin of one point to U Mumba. The team will, however, look to stage a comeback and get a win under their belt riding on their USP of their corner defensive duo of Mohit Chhillar and Surender Nada.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Predicted starting lineup

Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]

The skipper will look to marshall his troops on the mat akin to the last time, wherein he led by example, executing effective rampant raids on the mat, spearheading the attacking charge for the team.

Rakesh Narwal [Raider]

In the first match against Dabang Delhi, Rakesh was able to prove his mettle by assisting Sukesh in the attack and picking up three important raid points.

Sachin [Raider]

The young gun was quite impressive in his debut match and gave glimpses of his talent when he added to the team tally with his three raid points, thus effectively completing the attacking trio for Gujarat.

Fazel Atrachali [Defender, left-corner]

The Best Defender from last season picked up from right where he had left and was a major force to reckon with for the rival raiders, and was just one short of a High 5 in the very first match.

Abozar Mighani [Defender]

Assisting his Iranian teammate in the defence, Abozar had put in a stellar performance at the World Cup last October, and will expectedly continue the same for Gujarat.

Parvesh Bhainswal [Defender, left cover]

Having played very matches, Parvesh will be looking for more opportunities to showcase his defensive abilities in the capacity of a cover defender

Mahipal Narwal [All-rounder]

Having played a considerable amount of matches in the previous seasons for Jaipur and Patna, he has the potential to shine in the attack and defence as well.

Haryana Steelers Predicted starting lineup

Surender Nada (c) [Defender, left corner]

The ankle hold specialist has the ability to stop the most talented raiders in their tracks and his victim included Anup Kumar in the last match.

Mohit Chhillar [Defender, right corner]

He did not have a good outing in the first match but Mohit's blocks, thigh holds and chain tackles can leave the raiders gasping for breath.

Wazir Singh [Raider]

The experienced campaigner is now injury free and is looking in the best of his shape to carry out his exploits on the kabaddi mat.

Surjeet Singh [Raider]

The man from Services spearheads the attack alongside Wazir and has a major knack of sneaking in points from under the nose of the defence.

Vikash Khandola [Raider]

The young gun was particularly impressive in the first match wherein out of a total 14 raids, he was able to amass 6 raid points, thus leading in the raid tally of his team.

Rakesh Singh Kumar [Defender, left cover]

He a formidable force as a cover defender and was able to pick up 3 important tackle points in the last match against U Mumba.

Parmod Narwal [All-rounder]

Parmod has a considerable amount of playing experience in the PKL and can add to the side with the attack as well as the defence.