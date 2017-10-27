Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Pro Kabaddi 2017 final today's match probable playing 7 for Fortunegiants vs Pirates

Will the Gujarat defence be successful in stopping Pardeep Narwal?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 27 Oct 2017, 22:57 IST

Gujarat Fortunegiants

In the final panga of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, the Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns against the Patna Pirates to be crowned as champions at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 5 Final, 28 October 2017

Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted line up

Sukesh Hegde (Raider)

Sukesh will take to the mat in the capacity of a captain and will spearhead the attack alongside Sachin and Mahendra Rajput.

Fazel Atrachali (Defender)

The Iranian recruit will be a major force to reckon with especially given the fact that he will be playing against his former team.

Abozar Mighani (Defender)

Abozar Mighani has picked up a total of 64 tackle points in his debut season which is testament enough to his skills.

Sachin (Raider)

Sachin is talismanic with his agility, swiftness and extended reach which allows him to fetch raid points in heaps.

Mahendra Rajput (Raider)

He picked up 8 raid points in the last match against the Bengal Warriors and will look to increase the tally against Patna.

Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender)

Parvesh Bhainswal has emerged as one of the bright prospects to watch out for given his exceptional defensive prowess.

Sunil Kumar (Defender)

Sunil Kumar has the key skills to catch the raiders off guard and thus inflict successful tackles which will be seen against the Pirates.

Patna Pirates predicted line up

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Pardeep Narwal has been absolutely stellar with his performances and will be coming off a massive 23-point outing against the Bengal Warriors.

Vishal Mane (Defender)

Vishal Mane should keep a check to evade the running hand touches in the cover position and thereby execute the blocks.

Sachin Shingade (Defender)

Sachin Shingade will look to keep Sachin at bay and thereby partially halt the scoreline of the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Monu Goyat is the second-in-charge behind Pardeep and he will be responsible for bailing the team out of trouble in the skipper;s absence.

Jaideep (Defender)

Jaideep will look to inflict tackles in an increased frequency especially if the team decides to play on third raid strategy.

Vijay (All rounder)

His inclusion provides a cushion of support on either end with his skills to contribute in the defence and attack alike and thereby add to the scoreline

Jawahar Dagar (All rounder)

He will aim to put forth a formidable wall in the Patna defence which is not easily pregnable for the Gujarat Fortungiants' raiders to make it inroads.