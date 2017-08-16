Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can the Gujarat Fortunegiants get their fifth win in a row?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 16 Aug 2017, 10:40 IST

Gujarat FortuneGiants (in orange and yellow)

The 31st match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will see the home team, Gujarat Fortunegiants clash against the Telugu Titans at the Arena in Ahmedabad.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans, 16 August

The match will witness the two teams locking horns against each other for the first time as a part of the inter-zone challenge week. Both the sides are coming into this match on the back of contrasting results, while the Gujarat team is on a winning streak with 4 wins under their belt, the Telugu Titans lost their last match against the UP Yoddha 32-39 and will hence be looking to turn the tables.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants have looked like a completely formidable side in their home leg, winning all of their matches so far in Ahmedabad. Skipper Sukesh Hegde has also come into his own, marshalling his troops well on the mat. He is assisted in the attack by the new, emerging players in the likes of Mahendra Rajput, Rohit Gulia, Sachin and Sunil Kumar who ensure that the scoreboard keeps ticking for the side.

In the defence, the Iranian corner combination of Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mighani has proved to be the key to the team's success. The two imports are ably supported by the young gun Parvesh Bhainswal with his superb execution and timing of tackles.

The Telugu Titans have been lacking vigour post a dismal home leg and need to buckle up and hold a command over the proceeding akin to their skipper, Rahul Chaudhari who has been the lone ranger in the last couple of matches.

The attack needs Nilesh Salunkhe and Vikas Tanvar to come good by a margin in order to ensure that they are able to break apart the rival defence.

In the defence, not a single player has exhibited great might despite the likes of Rakesh Kumar and Rohit Rana featuring in the squad. The only consistent show in the defence has come from young gun Vishal Bhardwaj but he can perform better if given more support from the others.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans match prediction

The Gujarat team definitely is a major force to reckon with especially at home given their winning run and they will be looking to continue in the same fashion against the Titans who look like a side depleted off form.

The Titans need players other than Rahul Chaudhari to buckle up and stage some challenge to thwart the onslaught of the Fortunegiants' especially their raiding quartet. The defence of the home side is also stellar with the execution of their tackles, an aspect where the Titans are lacking by a margin.