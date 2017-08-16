Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Gujarat vs Titans

Will the Titans be able to defeat the Fortunegiants in their own backyard?

Match No. 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will witness the home team, Gujarat Fortunegiants hosting the Telugu Titans at the Arena in Ahmedabad.

It will be the first time that these two teams clash against each other as a part of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week.

Gujarat Fortunegiants predicted line-up

Sukesh Hegde (c) [Raider]

The skipper has come into form and spearheads the attack of the team, leading by example.

Fazel Atrachali [Left Corner Defender]

The Iranian is one the best defenders in the business and this is evident by the stellar execution of his tackles and holds.

Mahendra Rajput [Raider]

Instead of being brought in as a substitute, Rajput should be given an increased opportunity to raid.

Rohit Gulia [Raider]

The young gun has the ability to go rampant while raiding and single-handedly keep the scoreboard ticking for his side.

Sunil Kumar [Right Cover Defender]

Another young gun who has been quite impressive in the defence and has thereby cemented his place in the team.

Abozar Mighani [Defender]

Mighani forms a key combination with compatriot Fazel, both manning either corner on the mat,

Parvesh Bhainswal [Left Cover Defender]

He has proven his worth by effectively coordinating with the Iranian duo on the mat to execute the best of tackles.

Telugu Titans predicted line-up

Rahul Chaudhari (c) [Raider]

Rahul has come roaring back in for, picking up Super-10's time and again, he will be looking to continue in a similar manner.

Nilesh Salunke [Raider]

Nilesh needs to step up his game to the next level while raiding and assist Rahul by a greater margin.

Vikas Tanwar [Raider]

The former U Mumba recruit has been inconsistent with his form and should showcase more worth in the raid department.

Vishal Bharadwaj [All-rounder]

The all-rounder has been shining more in the defence and should be looking to continue in the same fashion.

Rohit Rana [Left Cover Defender]

The deadly blocks and holds need to be increased in terms of frequency for Rohit to be the real game-changer against the Gujarat team.

Amit Chhillar [Left Corner Defender]

One of the major absentee when it comes to the Titans, Amit should be given a chance to make up for the depleted defensive side.

Rakesh Kumar [All-rounder]

Rakesh Kumar has to pull up his socks as a senior player and ensure that not only individually but the team as a whole puts up a good show.