HAR vs BEN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 29, 2024

Haryana Steelers (HAR) and Bengal Warriors (BEN) will face off in the 95th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 in Patna on Monday, January 29.

Haryana Steelers are ranked sixth in the points table with eight victories and six defeats in 15 games. Dabang Delhi KC defeated them 35-32 in their most recent game. Siddharth Desai secured his second Super-10 while Mohit Nandal earned four tackle points.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors 44-28 in their last game on Friday, January 26. Nitin Kumar secured a Super-10 along with Shubham Shinde grabbing four tackle points.

On that note, here are the top three defenders you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 15.0 credits

Mohit and Jaideep with a combination tackle (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Nandal, the cover defender, has been in fantastic form lately. He has earned 13 points in the last five games, including one High-5 and a Super tackle.

Overall, he has four High-5s and as many Super tackles to his name along with an impressive 44% success rate.

Mohit has performed three successful tackles, including two Super tackles, against the Warriors this season.

#2 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15.5 credits

Jaideep with a failed tackle against Pawan Sehrawat (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya ranks ninth in the most tackle points charts with 47 points from 42 successful tackles, including five Super tackles and four High-5s. He has earned two tackle points in the last five games, featuring two High-5s and as many Super tackles.

Jaideep executed three successful tackles, with one Super tackle, in the reverse game against the Warriors, making him a valuable pick for the role of captain/vice-captain of your HAR vs BEN Dream11 teams.

#1 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Shubham Shinde with an ankle-hold of Manjeet (Credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde, with 50 successful tackles, ranks fifth in the leaderboard. He has executed 19 successful tackles in the last five games, including two High 5s. His records also include three high-5s and he was involved in one Super tackle.

Shubham could execute only one successful tackle against the Haryana Steelers during the reverse fixture. He will be eager to put up a better show in the upcoming HAR vs BEN Dream11 match.

