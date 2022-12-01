HAR vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 114

Match 114 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will take place between Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors tomorrow evening (December 2). It will be the second meeting between the two franchises this season. When they met for the first time, Haryana registered a 41-33 win over Bengal.

Haryana Steelers are 10th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table right now with seven wins in 18 matches. They have earned 46 points so far. On the other hand, the Bengal Warriors are in the eighth position with eight victories in 18 games. They currently have 49 points in their kitty.

The winner of this match will inch a step closer to the playoffs. Ahead of this Pro Kabaddi 2022 game, here are some Dream11 tips for Haryana Steelers vs. Bengal Warriors.

HAR vs BEN Match Details

The two teams will battle in the third game of Friday's Triple Panga at 9:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 114.

Date and Time: December 2, 2022; 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers: W L L W W.

Bengal Warriors: W L W L L.

HAR vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

Haryana Steelers do not have any injury issues.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Monu Hooda and Nitin Rawal.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns in the Bengal squad.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Vinod Kumar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Ashish Sangwan, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Maruti Ernak.

HAR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 114

Raider - Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh has scored 208 raid points in PKL 2022. It will be criminal to leave him out of your fantasy team.

Defender - Mohit Nandal

Mohit Nandal is in brilliant touch. The Haryana Steelers right cover defender scored seven tackle points in his last match.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

Nitin Rawal has played as a left corner specialist for Haryana Steelers this season. In his last match, he registered a High 5.

HAR vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Manjeet

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 114

Player Name Maninder Singh Mohit Nandal Nitin Rawal Girish Maruti Ernak Manjeet

HAR vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rakesh Narwal is not the main raider of the Haryana Steelers, but in the last game, he earned six raid points. He could prove to be a differential in tomorrow's match.

HAR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Mohit Nandal, Soleiman Pahlevani and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Rakesh Narwal.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Narwal.

HAR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Shubham Shinde and Soleiman Pahlevani.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Manjeet and Shrikant Jadhav.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

