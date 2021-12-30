HAR vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 22

The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 22 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Thursday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Bulls have 10 points to their name, having won two out of the three games they've played thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They are placed sixth in the points table.

Meanwhile, their opponent, the Haryana Steelers, are placed ninth in the points table with a couple of losses and a solitary win against their name. The Steelers lost their first couple of games against the Patna Pirates and the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the club bounced back and registered a victory in their third encounter against the Telugu Titans.

The Bangalore-based club, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter against U Mumba. However, it didn't take too long to register their first victory of the season. They won their second PKL encounter against the Tamil Thalaivas. Moreover, they extended their winning run as they overcame the Bengal Warriors by a point.

Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of a victory in the previous encounter. The two sides will look to extend their winning run in Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 22nd, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 30th, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/Dong Geon

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aman, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rohit Gulia, Bharat-II, Pawan Sherawat, Meetu Mehender, Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Pawan Sherawat; Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Surender Nada, Saurabh Nandal, Ravi Kumar, Mahender Singh, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Dong Geon Lee.

Captain: Vikash Khandola; Vice-Captain: Surender Nada

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava