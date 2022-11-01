HAR vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 53

The Haryana Steelers will take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the 53rd match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Steelers are on a mini-positive run with a win and a tie in their last two matches. They were last seen in a cliffhanger of a tie against Puneri Paltan, a game that came after they pummeled the Telugu Titans 43-24.

Meanwhile, the Bulls sit comfortably at the top of the points table and are unbeaten in their last five games. A reliable defensive unit and a powerhouse raiding department led by Bharat make them a formidable opponent to face indeed.

HAR vs PUN Match Details

Both teams face off in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 53.

Date and Time: November 1, 2022, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: T W L L L

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W W D W W

HAR vs BLR Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

K Prapanjan, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 53

Raider - Bharat

The in-form Bharat is undoubtedly the top raiding choice for this match. He's second only to Naveen Kumar in the raiding charts at the time of writing, and will be keen to extend this run of form.

Defender - Saurabh Nandal

Like his teammate Bharat, Saurabh has also had a solid season so far. With 31 tackle points in nine matches, he's ranked just below Sunil Kumar on the top defenders' charts. He's an in-form player and should be backed.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

Nitin Rawal's shift to the corner position has made him a more potent Dream11 option. With Amirhossein Bastami's scarce returns, it makes more sense to go with Nitin.

HAR vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Meetu

5 Must-Picks for HAR vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 53

Player Name Meetu Bharat Saurabh Nandal Nitin Rawal Manjeet

HAR vs BLR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

With lots of players expensively priced from this fixture, make sure to use players like Mayur Kadam whose low price allows them to become budget enablers.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, and Mayur Kadam.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Bharat, Vikash Khandola, and Meetu.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Bharat, Manjeet, and Meetu.

Captain: Meetu | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

Poll : 0 votes