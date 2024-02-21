HAR vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 132

The Haryana Steelers (HAR) and the Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) face off in the 132nd and final group-stage match of PKL 10 on Wednesday, February 21, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

The Steelers' home leg went pretty well till their last outing against the Puneri Paltan where they were beaten 36-51 despite playing their full-strength side. That defeat cost them the chance of finishing third on the points table and taking on the Patna Pirates.

They'll have to settle for a 4th or 5th-placed finish and a clash with the Gujarat Giants instead. With absolutely no stakes involved in this match, it's highly expected that they will rest their first-choice starting seven and field the same team they did against U Mumba.

The Bulls have been a very unpredictable side throughout the tournament, and a win in this final match could see them overtake the Tamil Thalaivas to finish eighth. They enter this match coming off a hat-trick of defeats, and they'll be hoping to finish the season on a nice note.

HAR vs BLR Match Details

Match: HAR vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 132

Date and Time: February 21, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

HAR vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Naveen Kundu, Monu Hooda, Vishal Tate, Ghanshyam Magar, Harsh, Shivam Patare, and Sunny Sehrawat.

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (C), Sushil Om, Ran Singh, Rohit Kumar, Akshit, Surjeet Singh, and Rakshith.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 132

Raider - Vishal Tate

Vishal Tate really caught the eye in the Steelers' 46-40 win over U Mumba, scoring 15 raid points on his first and only start of the season. While he didn't feature in their last outing against the Paltan, he's sure to return to the side for this one and is one of the best Dream11 options to back.

Sushil Om and Shivam Patare are great picks too.

Defender - Naveen Kundu

Naveen Kundu should have a busy outing in the Haryana left corner, effectively leading the team as the most experienced player in their second-string lineup.

He scored a High 5 against U Mumba when they fielded a weakened team, and he should enjoy a good outing against a Bulls' raiding unit that isn't the most potent.

All-Rounder - Rohit Kumar (BLR)

Players from the Bengaluru Bulls dominate this slot, and there's not much to separate Rohit Kumar, Ran Singh, or Akshit Dhull. However, the former, a left-cover defender, did score four tackle points in their last match and was involved in lots of tackles, and there's a good chance he will do so once again.

HAR vs BLR Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Saurabh Nandal/Surjeet Singh

Naveen Kundu

Shivam Patare

Sushil Om/Vishal Tate

Four Must-Picks for HAR vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 132

Naveen Kundu, Sushil Om, Shivam Patare, and Surjeet Singh/Saurabh Nandal.

HAR vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

If the Steelers go against expectations and field a strong team for this match, then captaincy and team selection become significantly easier, but if they opt to play a side similar to what they did against U Mumba, things can get tricky.

Both teams will then seem pretty equal in strength, although the Haryana raiding unit led by Shivam Patare seems a bit stronger than the Bulls. Backing the corner defenders of the Steelers is a must in this match, with Naveen Kundu a crucial pick.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Naveen Kundu, Saurabh Nandal, and Surjeet Singh.

All-Rounders: Rohit Kumar (BLR)

Raiders: Shivam Patare, Sushil Om, and Vishal Tate.

Captain: Shivam Patare. I Vice-captain: Naveen Kundu.

HAR vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Naveen Kundu, Monu Hooda, and Saurabh Nandal.

All-Rounders: Ran Singh.

Raiders: Sushil Om, Vishal Tate, and Shivam Patare.

Captain: Sushil Om. I Vice-captain: Vishal Tate.