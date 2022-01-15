HAR vs DEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 55

The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC Match 55 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Haryana Steelers are currently placed eighth in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 23 points from nine matches. They registered three wins and four draws, while their remaining two games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC find themselves in third place with 32 points from nine matches. They have won five matches from nine encounters this season. The Delhi-based club have a couple of losses and draws each so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

They walk into this encounter on the back of a massive loss against the Bengaluru Bulls. The club lost the game 22 - 61 and will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, drew their previous encounter against UP Yoddha. Both teams scored 36 points each and had to split points.

The two sides will look to register a victory when they take on each other on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 55, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 15, 2021, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Ankit/ Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Surender Nada

Dabang Delhi KC

Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur/ Vijay, Ashu Malik

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Vikash Khandola, Meetu Mehender.

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Meetu Mehender.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Manjeet Chhillar | Vice-Captain: Surender Nada

Also see - Pro Kabaddi Live Score | PKL Points Table 2022

Edited by Diptanil Roy