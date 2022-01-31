HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 84

The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants in Match 84 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Monday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Steelers are currently placed fourth in the PKL standings with 42 points to their name from 14 games. They have six wins and five losses so far this season, while three games have ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Giants find themselves in 11th place with just 28 points from 12 matches. They have three wins and draws each in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have lost their remaining six matches this season.

The Haryana Steelers drew their previous PKL encounter against the Telugu Titans. They are on a four-match unbeaten streak and will look to extend that run going forward in the competition.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, lost their previous encounter against Dabang Delhi KC by a huge margin. They will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Haryana-based club in the first game of the day.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 84, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 31, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Vinay, Jaideep, Ravi Kumar

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Girish Maruti, Ankit/Hadi Oshtorak

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ravi Kumar, Mohit, Sunil Kumar, Vikash Khandola

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaideep Kuldeep, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Ankit, Rakesh Sangroya, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Narwal.

Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep | Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar