HAR vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 19, 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR) and Gujarat Giants (GUJ) will square off in the 31st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 edition at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, on Tuesday at 8 pm IST.

Haryana Steelers staged a strong comeback after suffering their first defeat to U.P Yoddhas in their opening match. They secured their third consecutive win in their latest match against the table-toppers, Puneri Paltan, with a final score of 44-39. Vinay emerged as the strike raider, achieving a Super 10 along with a five-point super raid, while Rahul Sethpal secured a High 5.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants are coming off two consecutive losses, the latest being against Jaipur Pink Panthers with a score of 32-35. Despite Sonu's Super 10 and Rohit Gulia's High 5, their efforts were in vain. Currently, they hold the third position with three wins and a total of 17 points.

Here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Ashish (HAR) - 14.5 credits

Ashish of Haryana Steelers in action (Credits: PKL)

Ashish has been one of the key defenders for the Haryana Steelers. He has earned 10 tackle points from nine successful tackles, including Super tackle. Additionally, he has also contributed to the raiding department, earning six points in four games.

Given his all-round performances along with a 77% tackle strike rate, Ashish will be a fine choice for the captain/vice-captain of your HAR vs GUJ Dream11 team.

#2 Sombir (GUJ) - 14.0 credits

Sombir of Gujarat Giants in action (Credits: PKL)

Sombir has been the backbone of the Gujarat Giants this season, displaying remarkable consistency. He's secured two High 5s in five games and executed as many Super tackles. He has accumulated 14 tackle points from successfully completing 12 tackles.

With 11 High 5s and an impressive 50% tackle strike rate, Sombir emerges as the wise option for the vice-captain position in your HAR vs GUJ Dream11 team.

#1 Sonu Jaglan (GUJ) - 14.5 credits

Sonu Jaglan in action (Credits: PKL)

Sonu Jaglan from the Gujarat Giants has emerged as a standout raider in the current season. Amassing an impressive 46 raid points from 34 successful raids, he boasts four Super 10s and an equal number of Super raids. Additionally, he contributed to a Super tackle.

Sonu maintains a formidable 58% raid strike rate and holds an average of 9.2 raid points, solidifying his position as a top choice for your HAR vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

