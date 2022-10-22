HAR vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 35

The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants in Match 35 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) on Saturday. For the first time, coach Manpreet Singh will be up against his former PKL franchise Gujarat Giants.

Big names like Chandran Ranjit, Rinku Narwal, Rakesh HS, K Prapanjan, Nitin Rawal, and Manjeet Dahiya will be in action during this contest. Haryana do not have any momentum on their side, having lost their last three matches. Meanwhile, the Giants won their last match against UP Yoddhas.

Ahead of the battle between Gujarat and Haryana, here are some Dream11 tips for Match 35 of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

HAR vs GUJ Match Details

The two teams will cross swords in the third match of the Triple Panga at 9:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAR vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 35

Date and Time: October 22, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: L L L W W

Gujarat Giants Form Guide: W L W L T

HAR vs GUJ Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Manjeet Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami and K Prapanjan.

Gujarat Giants Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns in the Gujarat team.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Rakesh HS, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Parteek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai and Sandeep Kandola.

HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 35

Raider - Rakesh HS

Rakesh HS has been the best raider for Gujarat Giants in PKL 2022. He has scored 60 raid points in just five matches.

Defender - Sourav Gulia

New defender Sourav Gulia has cemented his place in Gujarat's playing seven with his consistent performances. He has scored 13 tackle points in five games.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

Nitin Rawal is likely to play as a left corner defender and a third raider for Haryana. He can score heaps of points for the team.

HAR vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Rakesh HS

Manjeet Dahiya

5 Must-Picks for HAR vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 35

Player Name Rakesh HS Sourav Gulia Nitin Rawal Manjeet Dahiya Chandran Ranjit

HAR vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Joginder Narwal is a veteran player who can change the game with his ankle hold skills. However, he has struggled for form this season and was substituted in the last game. Picking him in the team will be a high-risk, high-reward option.

HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sourav Gulia, Mohit and Jaideep Kuldeep.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Manjeet, Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Rakesh Sangroya | Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sourav Gulia and Mohit.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Arkam Shaikh.

Raiders: Manjeet, Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Chandran Ranjit.

