HAR vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 17, 2024

Haryana Steelers (HAR) will face U Mumba (MUM) in the third Panchkula leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium on Saturday, February 17.

Haryana Steelers are coming off a 39-32 win over Patna Pirates, marking their qualification for the playoffs stage. They have now won 12 and lost six out of 19 games.

On the other hand, U Mumba suffered a 46-34 loss against Bengal Warriors in their last game. With just six wins in 20 matches, they find themselves in the 10th position on the PKL10 points table.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Sombir (MUM) - 13.0 credits

Surinder Singh with Sombir (right) (image via PKL)

Sombir has been a key defender for U Mumba. He has been impressive in the last six games, earning 16 tackle points and two High-5s.

Sombir had also bagged a High-5 from four successful tackles, including a Super tackle, against the Haryana Steelers in the reverse fixture in Mumbai.

#2 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 15.5 credits

Mohit Nandal with a dash against Ali Reza of U Mumba (image via PKL)

Mohit Nandal has also been in fine form in the PKL10 with 60 tackle points from 55 successful tackles. He has five Super tackles and as many High-5s in his account, averaging 3.16.

Mohit had bagged two tackle points during the reverse fixture against U Mumba. So, making him the captain/vice-captain of your HAR vs MUM Dream11 teams would be a wise move.

#1 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15.0 credits

Jaideep Dahiya with a dash against Guman Singh (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya is the ultimate option for the captain/vice-captain position in your HAR vs MUM Dream11 teams. He has been in outstanding in the last three games, scoring 12 tackle points, including one High-5 in the most recent outing. Overall, he also has five High-5s and Super tackles each.

Jaideep displayed his season-best performance against U Mumba with eight tackle points from seven fair tackles, including one Super tackle.