HAR vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 16, 2024

Haryana Steelers (HAR) will face Patna Pirates (PAT) in the first Panchkula leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Tau Devilal indoor stadium, on Friday, February 16.

Haryana Steelers need just one more victory to secure a spot in the top six. With 11 wins in 18 games, they are ranked sixth in the PKL10 points table.

The Steelers have been particularly impressive in their recent performance, winning four out of their last five matches, including the most recent one against UP Yoddhas (50-34). Vinay and Shivam Pathare were the star raiders of the Steelers with a Super-10 each, while Mohit Nandal bagged a High-5.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates defeated Telugu Titans (38-36) to secure their playoff berth on Tuesday (Feb 13). Sandeep Kumar was the top raider with seven points, while Krishan Dhull and Mayur Kadam earned four and three tackle points, respectively.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HAR vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Mayur Kadam (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Mayur Kadam of Patna Pirates (credits: PKL)

Mayur Kadam has been a regular performer in Patna’s defense. He has scored nine tackle points in the last three games. Overall, he has secured 22 tackle points in seven matches at an impressive average of 3.14. With a 54% success rate, Mayur will be a smart pick for the captain/vice-captain position in your HAR vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohit Nandal (HAR) - 15.5 credits

Mohit Nandal with a dash against Gagana Gowda of UP Yoddhas (image via PKL)

Mohit Nandal has been in fantastic form in the last five games, scoring 23 tackle points with two High-5s, one in the previous game, and as many Super tackles. He has executed 54 successful tackles so far and bagged five High-5s in 18 games. Mohit averages 3.28 along with a 50% tackle strike rate, which makes him a fine choice for the captain/vice-captain of your HAR vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#1 Krishan Dhull (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Krishan Dhull of Patna Pirates (image via PKL)

Krishan Dhull is currently the second-best defender in the PKL10 with 70 tackle points from 66 successful tackles. He has claimed 20 tackle points in the last five games, including two High-5s. He also grabbed a High-5 against the Haryana Steelers during the reverse fixture at Noida. Averaging 3.33 with six High-5s, Krishan will be the ultimate choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your HAR vs PAT Dream11 teams.

