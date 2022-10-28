HAR vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 43

The Haryana Steelers take on the Puneri Paltan in the 43rd match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, October 28, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Steelers and the Paltan both enter the mat after registering victories in their respective last outings. While Haryana absolutely crushed the Telugu Titans 43-34, it was a tidy 32-24 win for the Paltan over the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Aslam Inamdar's return to form aided by some handy defensive contributions helped Pune get the better of the in-form Jaipur side. Meanwhile, it was a powerhouse performance all around from the Steelers, with Meetu picking up another Super 10 even as their defense starred.

HAR vs PUN Match Details

The two sides lock horns in the second match of a tripleheader. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 43.

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: W L L L L.

Puneri Paltan: W W W W L

HAR vs PUN Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

K Prapanjan, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Rakesh Ram.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 43

Raider - Meetu

Haryana raider Meetu looks to have displaced Manjeet as the lead raider in the side. With 58 raid points in seven matches, his influence over Haryana's matches keeps on growing. He'll look to add to his three Super 10s.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel delivering for the Paltan has coincided with their excellent run of form. Their captain has made a solid debut for his new side, scoring 16 tackle points in five matches.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

After taking up captaincy duties and shifting to a more defensive role, Nitin Rawal has become a solid Dream11 all-rounder. The corner defender is picking up plenty of tackle points off late and could provide lots of value.

HAR vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Aslam Inamdar

Meetu Mahender

5 Must-Picks for HAR vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 43

Player Name Aslam Inamdar Fazel Atrachali Mohit Goyat Mohammad Nabibakhsh Surjeet Singh

HAR vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

After the return of Atracheli and Nabibakhsh, Pune look a more settled and stronger side, especially in comparison to the Titans. The Paltan will be confident of winning this match convincingly, so users should pick a Dream11 team that favors that outcome.

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, and Mohit

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Manjeet, and Meetu Mehender

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali

HAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, and Meetu Mahender.

Captain: Meetu Mahender. | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

